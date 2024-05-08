MagazineBuy Print

Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: When, where to watch Ronaldo play; Predicted lineups

All you need to know about the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match between Al Nassr and Al Akhdoud being played at the Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Najran, Saudi Arabia.

Published : May 08, 2024 08:21 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo has 32 goals this season in the Saudi Pro League.
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo has 32 goals this season in the Saudi Pro League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo has 32 goals this season in the Saudi Pro League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Al Nassr will travel to Najran to face Al Akhdoud in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 on Wednesday at the Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr is coming off a 6-0 thumping of Al Wehda on May 4. The 39-year-old Portuguese scored his 66th career hattrick against Wehda, taking his tally in the league to 32 goals, eight clear off Aleksander Mitrovic in second.

Al Nassr is currently second in the Saudi Pro League table with 74 points in 30 games, 12 points behind leader Al Hilal with four games left.

Newly promoted Al Akhdoud on the other hand is 15th in the table, level on points with 16th-placed Abha who is in the relegation zone due to goal difference.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Al Nassr: Ospina (gk), Al Ghannam, Laporte, Alamri, Al Ghanam, Al Khaibari, Brozovic, Telles, Otavio, Mane, Ronaldo

Al Akhdoud: Vito (gk), Faraj, Kverkveliya, Al-Rubaie, Mansour, Al-Habib, Godwin, Collado, Pedroza, Zubaidi, Kana

When will the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match between Al Nassr and Al Akhdoud start?
The Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match will kick off at 11:30 PM IST, on Wednesday, May 8, at the Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium.
Where to watch the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match between Al Nassr and Al Akhdoud?
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Akhdoud will be live telecast on the  Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Akhdoud can be live-streamed on the  Sony LIV app and website.

Related Topics

Al Nassr /

Saudi Pro League /

Cristiano Ronaldo

