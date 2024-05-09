Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: NAS 1-0 OKH; Ronaldo starts; Brozovic scores to take the lead

PREVIEW

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr is coming off a 6-0 thumping of Al Wehda on May 4. The 39-year-old Portuguese scored his 66th career hattrick against Wehda, taking his tally in the league to 32 goals, eight clear off Aleksander Mitrovic in second.

Al Nassr is currently second in the Saudi Pro League table with 74 points in 30 games, 12 points behind leader Al Hilal with four games left.

Newly promoted Al Akhdoud on the other hand is 15th in the table, level on points with 16th-placed Abha who is in the relegation zone due to goal difference.