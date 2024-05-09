MagazineBuy Print

Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: NAS 1-0 OKH; Ronaldo starts; Brozovic scores to take the lead

NAS vs OKH Live score: Catch the live updates of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match between Al Nassr and Al Akhdoud being played at the Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium.

Updated : May 09, 2024 23:40 IST

Team Sportstar
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo has 32 goals this season in the Saudi Pro League.
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo has 32 goals this season in the Saudi Pro League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo has 32 goals this season in the Saudi Pro League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match between Al Nassr and Al Akhdoud being played at the Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium.

  • May 09, 2024 23:40
    10’ NAS 1-0 OKH

    Looks like it is going to be a long night for Al Akhdoud who cannot seem to get the ball away from the Al Nassr players.

  • May 09, 2024 23:36
    GOAL
    7’ GOAAALL!! NAS 1-0 OKH

    Brozovic Scores!! Telles gests the ball on the left and tries to put in a cross into the middle. The pass is cleared away only as far as Al Hassan who lays it off to Brozovic. He takes a beautiful shot from outside the box to give his side an early lead.

  • May 09, 2024 23:34
    4’ NAS 0-0 OKH

    A mistake from Al Nassr at the back. The Al Akhdoud forward tries to capitalise on it but Ospina is quick off his line to come and gather the ball.

  • May 09, 2024 23:32
    2’ NAS 0-0 OKH

    Al Nassr starts the match with full control of the ball. No Luis Castro on the sidelines as he is resting after a surgery.

  • May 09, 2024 23:30
    KICK OFF!! NAS 0-0 OKH

    Al Nassr kicks off the match shooting from left to right.

  • May 09, 2024 23:25
    Minutes to kick off!!

    The players are making their way into the Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium. Ronaldo leads Al Nassr while Alyami leads the home side Al Akhdoud.

  • May 09, 2024 23:08
    HEAD-TO-HEAD

    Al Nassr and Al Akhdoud have faced each other only once before tonight’s clash. Al Nassr came out with a 3-0 win against Akhdoud, with Ronaldo scoring a brace. How many will he score tonight?

  • May 09, 2024 22:58
    PREVIEW

    Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr is coming off a 6-0 thumping of Al Wehda on May 4. The 39-year-old Portuguese scored his 66th career hattrick against Wehda, taking his tally in the league to 32 goals, eight clear off Aleksander Mitrovic in second.

    Al Nassr is currently second in the Saudi Pro League table with 74 points in 30 games, 12 points behind leader Al Hilal with four games left.

    Newly promoted Al Akhdoud on the other hand is 15th in the table, level on points with 16th-placed Abha who is in the relegation zone due to goal difference.

  • May 09, 2024 22:48
    AL NASSR HAS ARRIVED
  • May 09, 2024 22:45
    Al Akhdoud starting XI

    Vitor (gk), Khamis, Kvirkvelia, Alyami, Al Mansour, Al Habib, Collado, Pedroza, Al Muwallad, Godwin, Al Jahif

  • May 09, 2024 22:37
    Al Nassr starting XI

    Ospina (gk), Al Ghannam, Al Amri, Laporte, Telles, Al Khaibari, Brozovic, Al Hasan, Ayman Ahmed, Mane, Ronaldo

  • May 09, 2024 22:27
    LINEUPS OUT SOON!!

  • May 09, 2024 22:20
    LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

    The Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match will kick off at 11:30 PM IST, on Thursday, May 9, at the Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium.

    The match will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. It can also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

