Thiago Silva to return to Brazilian club Fluminense after leaving Chelsea at end of season

The 39-year-old Brazilian joined Chelsea in 2020 and won the UEFA Champions League the following year after beating Manchester City in the final.

Published : May 07, 2024 20:35 IST , Rio De Janeiro - 1 MIN READ

AP
Silva played for Fluminense between 2006 and 2008.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Silva played for Fluminense between 2006 and 2008.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Veteran defender Thiago Silva will return to Brazilian club Fluminense after leaving Chelsea at the end of the season.

The 39-year-old Silva said last week he was not extending his contract with Chelsea and Fluminense announced Tuesday that the center back is joining on a free transfer.

The defending Copa Libertadores champion posted a picture of Silva wearing a Fluminense shirt on social media with the text, “The monster is back.”

ALSO READ | Top clubs urge Brazil’s football federation to suspend league matches because of flooding

Silva played for Fluminense between 2006 and 2008. He left for AC Milan in 2009, and three years later joined Paris Saint-German. The Brazilian joined Chelsea in 2020 and won the Champions League the following year.

The defender was in Brazil’s squad for the last four World Cups. He also won the 2013 Confederations Cup and the 2019 Copa América with the national team.

Silva is expected to join Fluminense once Brazil’s transfer window reopens in July.

