Sunrisers Hyderabad recorded the fastest run-chase, in terms of balls left, of a 150+ score in the IPL during the encounter against Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad.
SRH completed the chase of 166 within 9.4 overs with unbeaten half-centuries from both openers, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, to scale the record.
SRH also recorded the most runs scored in the first 10 overs of an IPL game with the score of 167 for no loss in the match.
Fastest chases of 150+ run targets (in terms of balls left) in IPL:
- SRH vs LSG - 155/0 in 9.4 overs (Hyderabad)
- D Chargers vs MI - 167/0 in 12 overs (Navi Mumbai)
- RR vs KKR - 151/1 in 13.1 overs (Kolkata)
- RCB vs GT - 152/6 in 13.4 overs (Bengaluru)
- MI vs CSK - 158/1 13.5 overs (Mumbai)
Latest on Sportstar
- Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Lineups out soon; Ronaldo expected to start
- IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after SRH vs LSG: Head jumps above Samson to third, Kohli still on top
- SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Sunrisers completes fastest chase of a 150+ score in IPL history
- Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: When, where to watch Ronaldo play; Predicted lineups
- Saudi Smash 2024: Manika Batra reaches quarterfinals, beats World No. 14 Nina Mittelham in straight games
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE