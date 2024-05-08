Sunrisers Hyderabad recorded the fastest run-chase, in terms of balls left, of a 150+ score in the IPL during the encounter against Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad.

SRH completed the chase of 166 within 9.4 overs with unbeaten half-centuries from both openers, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, to scale the record.

SRH also recorded the most runs scored in the first 10 overs of an IPL game with the score of 167 for no loss in the match.

Fastest chases of 150+ run targets (in terms of balls left) in IPL: