Al Nassr vs Al Wehda LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: NAS 3-0 WEH; Ronaldo scores two in seven minutes

PREVIEW

Al Nassr will be coming into the match after sealing its place in the King Cup of Champions final after beating Al Khaleej 3-1. Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in the match to help his side set up a final against Al Hilal, to be played on May 31st.

Al Nassr is currently second in the league table, 12 points behind leader Al Hilal, with just five games left to play. Al Wehda on the other hand is 12th in the table with 32 points from 29 matches.

With 29 goals so far, Ronaldo will be looking to extend his lead over Al Hilal’s Aleksandar Mitrovic in the league’s top scorers list.