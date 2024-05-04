Al Nassr vs Al Wehda LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: NAS 3-0 WEH; Ronaldo scores two in seven minutes

- May 05, 2024 00:1745+2’ NAS 4-0 WEH
Seven minutes of added time to play.
- May 05, 2024 00:15GOAL45’ GOAALL!! NAS 4-0 WEH
MANE SCORES!! Laporte takes the goal-kick and finds Ronaldo in the middle of the pitch. He heads it to Mane who pulls off a brilliant one-touch move with Otavio to set himself through on goal. He keeps calm and finishes it past the goal keeper.
- May 05, 2024 00:1140’ NAS 3-0 WEH
Five minutes plus added time to go in the first half.
- May 05, 2024 00:09YELLOW CARD38’ Yellow card | NAS 3-0 WEH
Anselmo is booked for stepping on Otavio’s foot while challenging for the ball. VAR is checking for a possible red card. Plays resumes.
- May 05, 2024 00:0837’ NAS 3-0 WEH
Al Issa gets the ball for Al Wehda on the right. He puts in a ball into the box. Ighalo takes a touch and fires it over the goal while trying it to hit it with his left.
- May 05, 2024 00:0434’ NAS 3-0 WEH
Al Wehda is trying to play balls over the top to catch the Al Nassr high line off guard. But the deliveries have been poor, almost all off them being gathered by Ospina.
- May 05, 2024 00:0232’ NAS 3-0 WEH
Match resumes after the drinks break.
- May 05, 2024 00:0029’ OFF THE BAR AGAIN!! NAS 3-0 WEH
Freekick for Al Wehda on the right side of the pitch. The cross looks good and Abdulaziz Noor gets his head to it. The ball rattles off the crossbar before being cleared away by the defense.
- May 04, 2024 23:5827’ OFF THE BAR!!! NAS 3-0 WEH
Alex Telles switches play to the right to Ahmed who plays Ghannam into the right side of the box. He puts a cross to Otavio in the box. He stretches his leg to take a touch and the ball hits the crossbar. It falls to Ronaldo who was offside.
- May 04, 2024 23:5424’ NAS 3-0 WEH
Lajami plays a ball over the top fo Ronaldo who was making a run. The Al Wehda centre back does well to head the ball away from Ronaldo who was in sight of goal.
- May 04, 2024 23:5121’ NAS 3-0 WEH
Al Issa goes down in the box after a minor clip from an Al Nassr defender. He stays on the ground while the ball goes out of play. VAR checks and play resumes.
- May 04, 2024 23:47GOAL18’ GOAAAL!! NAS 3-0 WEH
Otavio scores!! Mane delivers a beautiful ball over the top to Otavio who made a perfect run between the defenders. His touch is sublime and he keeps it cool to dink it past the keeper.
- May 04, 2024 23:46OFFSIDE15’ OFFSIDE!! NAS 2-0 WEH
Ighalo makes an early run into the box and turns away from his defender. He gets the ball and pulls off a shot with his left. It goes under Ospina into the goal. But the referee immediately blows the whistle for offside.
- May 04, 2024 23:42GOAL12’ GOAAALL!! NAS 2-0 WEH
RONALDO AGAIN!! Otavio plays a ball into Brozovic on the left. He has enough space to look up and put in a beautiful cross in the middle. Ronaldo jumps the highest and directs the ball into the goal.
- May 04, 2024 23:4211’ NAS 1-0 WEH
Another chance for Al Wehda. Noor tries to find Ighalo inside the box with a cross from the right. Ighalo fails to get a touch and it goes across goal.
- May 04, 2024 23:409’ NAS 1-0 WEH
Al Nassr’s Ahmed goes down after a collision with an Al Wehda player. The referee stops the play to bring in medical attention.
- May 04, 2024 23:388’ NAS 1-0 WEH
Al Wehda has a chance now. Noor drives down the right and gets past Telles to put a ball into the middle. Laporte positions himself well inside the six-yard box to clear it away.
- May 04, 2024 23:35GOAL5’ GOAAALL!! | NAS 1-0 WEH
RONALDO SCORES!! The Al Wehda keeper’s poor clearance is intercepted by Ronaldo. He does not miss time as he takes the shot whilst slipping. The goalkeeper has no chance of getting it.
- May 04, 2024 23:322’ RONALDO MISSES | NAS 0-0 WEH
Mane capitalises on a mistake at the back from Al Wehda and wins the ball inside the box. He passes it to Ronaldo in the middle. He takes a shot which goes wide of the left post. What a miss!!
- May 04, 2024 23:30KICK OFF!! NAS 0-0 WEH
Al Wehda kicks off the match, shooting from right to left.
- May 04, 2024 23:25Minutes to kick-off
Both the teams are making their way into the Al-Awwal Stadium. Cristiano Ronaldo leads the home side while Waleed Bakshween leads Al Wehda.
- May 04, 2024 23:14TIME FOR WARMUPS
- May 04, 2024 22:59A bit of fun before kick-off
- May 04, 2024 22:47PREVIEW
Al Nassr will be coming into the match after sealing its place in the King Cup of Champions final after beating Al Khaleej 3-1. Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in the match to help his side set up a final against Al Hilal, to be played on May 31st.
Al Nassr is currently second in the league table, 12 points behind leader Al Hilal, with just five games left to play. Al Wehda on the other hand is 12th in the table with 32 points from 29 matches.
With 29 goals so far, Ronaldo will be looking to extend his lead over Al Hilal’s Aleksandar Mitrovic in the league’s top scorers list.
- May 04, 2024 22:38MAY THE FOURTH BE WITH YOU
- May 04, 2024 22:32Al Wehda starting XI
Munir (gk), Ahmed, Hafith, Makki, Al Issa, Fajr, Bakshween, Noor, Anselmo, Van Crooy, Ighalo
- May 04, 2024 22:31Al Nassr starting XI
Ospina (gk), Al Ghannam, Lajami, Laporte, Telles, Ahmed, Alkhaibari, Brozovic, Otavio, Mane, Ronaldo (c)
- May 04, 2024 22:27LINEUPS OUT SOON!!
- May 04, 2024 22:21LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
The Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match between Al Nassr and Al Wehda will kick off on 4 May, Saturday, at 11:30 PM IST at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh.
The match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.
