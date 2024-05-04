MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Points Table updated after RCB vs GT match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru moves to 7th place after win against Gujarat Titans

IPL 2024: Here is the full standings list after Match 52 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans

Published : May 04, 2024 22:46 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru batters Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis in action againt Gujarat Titans.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru batters Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis in action againt Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batters Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis in action againt Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: PTI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru moved off the last spot in the IPL 2024 Points Table after a four-wicket victory against Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The Faf du Plessis-led side jumped up to the seventh spot with eight points from 11 games. Gujarat Titans was in the ninth spot, on the same number of points as RCB, with an inferior net run rate.

Here’s what the standings look like after the RCB vs GT IPL 2024 game:

Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR
Rajasthan Royals 10 8 2 16 +0.622
Kolkata Knight Riders 10 7 3 14 +1.098
Lucknow Super Giants 10 6 4 12 +0.094
Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 6 4 12 +0.072
Chennai Super Kings 10 5 5 10 +0.627
Delhi Capitals 11 5 6 10 -0.442
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 4 7 8 -0.049
Punjab Kings 10 4 6 8 -0.062
Gujarat Titans 11 4 7 8 -1.320
Mumbai Indians 11 3 8 6 -0.356

(Updated after RCB vs GT on May 4)

