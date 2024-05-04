Royal Challengers Bengaluru moved off the last spot in the IPL 2024 Points Table after a four-wicket victory against Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru on Saturday.
The Faf du Plessis-led side jumped up to the seventh spot with eight points from 11 games. Gujarat Titans was in the ninth spot, on the same number of points as RCB, with an inferior net run rate.
Here’s what the standings look like after the RCB vs GT IPL 2024 game:
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|8
|2
|16
|+0.622
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|7
|3
|14
|+1.098
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|6
|4
|12
|+0.094
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|6
|4
|12
|+0.072
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|5
|5
|10
|+0.627
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|5
|6
|10
|-0.442
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|4
|7
|8
|-0.049
|Punjab Kings
|10
|4
|6
|8
|-0.062
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|4
|7
|8
|-1.320
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|3
|8
|6
|-0.356
(Updated after RCB vs GT on May 4)
Latest on Sportstar
- Al Nassr vs Al Wehda LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: NAS 3-0 WEH; Ronaldo scores two in seven minutes
- IPL 2024 Points Table updated after RCB vs GT match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru moves to 7th place after win against Gujarat Titans
- IPL 2024: How can RCB qualify for Playoffs after win over Gujarat Titans?
- RCB vs GT: Royal Challengers Bengaluru moves up to seventh with third straight win
- RCB vs GT Highlights, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru hammers Gujarat Titans by four wickets with 38 balls to spare
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE