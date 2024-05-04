IPL 2024 Points Table updated after RCB vs GT match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru moves to 7th place after win against Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru moved off the last spot in the IPL 2024 Points Table after a four-wicket victory against Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The Faf du Plessis-led side jumped up to the seventh spot with eight points from 11 games. Gujarat Titans was in the ninth spot, on the same number of points as RCB, with an inferior net run rate.

Here’s what the standings look like after the RCB vs GT IPL 2024 game:

Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR Rajasthan Royals 10 8 2 16 +0.622 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 7 3 14 +1.098 Lucknow Super Giants 10 6 4 12 +0.094 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 6 4 12 +0.072 Chennai Super Kings 10 5 5 10 +0.627 Delhi Capitals 11 5 6 10 -0.442 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 4 7 8 -0.049 Punjab Kings 10 4 6 8 -0.062 Gujarat Titans 11 4 7 8 -1.320 Mumbai Indians 11 3 8 6 -0.356

(Updated after RCB vs GT on May 4)