Board President’s XI-Women vs South Africa Women Warm-up Fixture Live Updates: Rain interrupts play; BPXI 71/1 (14)

India is set to take on South Africa Women in a multi-format series comprising three ODIs (in Bengaluru), a one-off Test and three T20Is (all in Chennai). The tour is set to get started with a warm-up fixture between the Board President’s XI and South Africa Women in Bengaluru on Thursday.
Here’s what India coach Amol Muzumdar told the Indian squad ahead of this fixture
SQUADS:
Board President’s XI: Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Minnu Mani (vice captain), Priya Punia, Shubha Satheesh, Kiran Navgire, Mannat Kashyap, Tanuja Kanwer, Priya Mishra, Sajeevan Sajana, Saima Thakor, Sayali Satghare, Uma Chetry (wk), Shipra Giri (wk), Shabnim Shakil, Shweta Sehrawat
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Annerie Dercksen, Delmi Tucker (wk), Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke De Ridder (wk), Sinalo Jafta (wk), Tazmin Brits (wk), Eliz Mari Marx, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Ayabonga Khaka
When does the practice match start?
The practice match will get underway in Bengaluru on Thursday - 13th June at 1:30pm IST.
Can the practice game be watched live?
There is no live streaming available for this warm-up game.
Toss: Board President Xi Women Won The Toss And Elected To Bat
Seventh Over: Priya Punia b Tumi Sekhukhune 25 (31b, 5x4) - Board President’s XI: 34/1
Tenth Over: 46/1 - Shubha Satheesh and Shweta Sehrawat out in the middle
Rain Delay: Showers have stopped play in Bengaluru: BPXI: 71/1 in 14 overs
