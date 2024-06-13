MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup 2024: Versatile bowling attack bodes well for West Indies as two-time champion eyes revival of fortunes

The 31-year-old left-arm spinner, Akeal Hosein, has been the fulcrum of the attack, with seven wickets from three matches at an economy rate of under four.

Published : Jun 13, 2024 20:12 IST , Tarouba, Trinidad - 2 MINS READ

Ayan Acharya
Ayan Acharya
Akeal Hosein of West Indies in action.
Akeal Hosein of West Indies in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Akeal Hosein of West Indies in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The West Indies’ T20 World Cup triumphs in 2012 and 2016 were anchored by a multifaceted bowling attack. Leg-spinner Samuel Badree’s economical spells during the PowerPlay set the tone, and he was brilliantly supported by Sunil Narine in 2012 and Suleiman Benn in 2016.

In 2016, Dwayne Bravo was at the zenith of his T20 prowess, with skipper Daren Sammy also making significant contributions with the ball.

In this edition of the tournament, its bowling attack has once again looked versatile and potent. The 31-year-old left-arm spinner, Akeal Hosein, has been the fulcrum of the attack, with seven wickets from three matches at an economy rate of under four.

He has been complemented by his spin mates Gudakesh Motie and Roston Chase and pacer Alzarri Joseph. Joseph is currently West Indies’ highest wicket-taker in this competition after he snared four New Zealand wickets in the last match.

Motie chipped in with three of his own, including New Zealand captain Kane Williamson for 1, to restrict the Black Caps to 136 for nine in reply and book a place for West Indies in the Super Eight.

Hosein and Motie’s skillful use of drift and swing put a stranglehold on the New Zealand batters. Though both are left-arm spinners, they play different roles.

Hosein, similar to Badree, uses the new ball to make early breakthroughs and threatens both edges of the bat, making him very dangerous. Motie, however, specialises in the middle overs, typically bowling between the 7th and 16th overs. This strategy provides skipper Rovman Powell with flexibility, especially on two-paced pitches like those at Providence in Guyana and the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, where West Indies has played its group matches so far. 

Meanwhile, Joseph adapted well to the conditions in Trinidad. As the dew set in, the ball began to skid. During West Indies’ innings, some deliveries outside off-stump stayed low. Joseph targeted this area consistently to keep the New Zealand batters on their toes and used his height to get extra bounce, taking two of his four wickets with short-length deliveries.

As the co-host gears up for the Super Eight, riding on the resuscitation of its bowling resources, it is time for the fans to Rally ’Round the West Indies.

