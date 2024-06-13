NZ vs UGA: Struggling New Zealand eyes first win of T20 World Cup 2024 as it faces Uganda

New Zealand’s hopes of reaching the Super Eights in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 are hanging by a thread after back-to-back defeats. It must now win its remaining two matches, starting with the game against Uganda on Friday (June 15, 6:00 AM IST) and hope other results go its way. However, if Afghanistan beats Papua New Guinea, New Zealand will be eliminated before its next match at the Brian Lara Stadium.

The Kiwis can adopt a fearless, nothing-to-lose approach against Uganda, which recorded the lowest score in T20 World Cup history with 39 against West Indies at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

New Zealand has appeared unprepared in its losses to Afghanistan and West Indies. Its bowling, led by Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, and Tim Southee, remains a strong point. However, the batting has been disappointing, struggling to adapt to the two-paced Caribbean pitches where the ball grips for both seamers and spinners. The team has lacked a clear and sensible plan, impacting its execution quality.

Uganda began the competition with an inspiring three-wicket win over Papua New Guinea, marking its first victory at the T20 World Cup. After recovering from 26 for 5, Uganda chased down PNG’s total of 77 in the 19th over. However, it will know the immense challenge ahead against New Zealand’s proficient bowling attack.

All eyes will be on Uganda’s two leading batters, Riazat Ali Shah and Simon Ssesazi, but its lack of depth could easily be exposed if the big two don’t fire. In the bowling department, Mumbai-born left-arm spinner Alpesh Ramjani will look to exploit the fragility of New Zealand’s batting by challenging both edges.

Kane Williamson said using his fast bowlers early against West Indies was a gamble worth taking due to the bowler-friendly conditions and variable bounce. Though it backfired later, he expressed no regrets after the match. The upcoming game’s surface will be crucial, and it will be interesting to see if the New Zealand skipper employs similar tactics to keep the slim hopes of advancing to the next stage alive with a big win.