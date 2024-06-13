T20 World Cup 2024: Which teams have been eliminated from Super Eight qualification?

As the Group Stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup, being played in the United States of America and West Indies, winds down, some teams have already been eliminated from the race to the Super Eight stage.

With just two teams from each five-team group making it to the next round, the race for the last-eight stage is tight.

So far, Namibia and Oman are the two sides that stand no chance to qualify for Super Eight.

Both are from Group B, which is currently witnessing a tight race between defending champion England and Scotland. Australia has already secured qualification for the Super Eight stage after winning its first three games.

Oman, meanwhile, was elimited from the competition after losing to Scotland by seven wickets on Sunday. It began the tournament with a loss in the Super Over against Namibia before going down to Australia by 39 runs. With no points in the bag after three games, even a win against England on Friday will take Oman’s tally to just two points.

Namibia was also knocked out after being routed by Australia on Wednesday. It lost to Scotland by five wickets after winning its campaign opener against Oman in the Super Over. With just one game left to play, against England on June 15, Namibia can collect a maximum of four points, which is insufficient as Australia and Scotland have already bagged six and five points, respectively.