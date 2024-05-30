MagazineBuy Print

England’s Ecclestone becomes fastest woman to 100 ODI wickets

The 25-year-old, who was also named Player of the Series with a haul of six wickets across three ODIs against Pakistan.

Published : May 30, 2024 15:08 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
England’s Sophie Ecclestone appeals successfully for the lbw wicket of Pakistan’s Umm-e-Hani.
England’s Sophie Ecclestone appeals successfully for the lbw wicket of Pakistan’s Umm-e-Hani. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

England’s Sophie Ecclestone appeals successfully for the lbw wicket of Pakistan’s Umm-e-Hani. | Photo Credit: Reuters

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone became the fastest woman to reach 100 wickets in One Day International (ODI) cricket after claiming three in their 178-run win over Pakistan on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old, who was also named Player of the Series with a haul of six wickets across three ODIs, scythed through the Pakistan tail by taking the wickets of Aliya Riaz, Umm-e-Hani and Nashra Sandhu.

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup 2024: Short-staffed, 9-player Australia wins warm-up match against Namibia

She has reached the 100-wicket mark after bowling in 63 matches, beating the previous record held by Australian fast bowler Cathryn Fitzpatrick, who took 64 innings to get to that total.

“The girls know I’m not good with numbers, I’m not good with stats. But it’s amazing and hopefully it can continue,” Ecclestone said. “I think the best thing for me is to enjoy it, and I play in the best team for enjoying it.”

Related Topics

Sophie Ecclestone /

England /

Pakistan /

ODI

  England's Ecclestone becomes fastest woman to 100 ODI wickets
    Reuters
    Reuters
  2. More players accused in Australian football match-fixing investigation
    AP
  T20 World Cup 2024: Full list of team captains
    Team Sportstar
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. T20 World Cup Group A Preview: Strengths, weaknesses and players to watch out for
    Santadeep Dey
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Full list of team captains
    Team Sportstar
  England's Ecclestone becomes fastest woman to 100 ODI wickets
    Reuters
    Reuters
  India Women to host South Africa for multi-format series: Full list of matches, dates, venues
    PTI
    Prachi Pisal
  BAN-W vs IND-W, 5th T20I: Radha, Richa set up India Women's 21–run win and 5-0 series sweep
    PTI
    PTI
  4. India doing really well, hopefully they can qualify for T20 WC semis: Harmanpreet
    PTI
  5. BAN-W vs IND-W, 5th T20I: Radha, Richa set up India Women’s 21–run win and 5-0 series sweep
    PTI
