Dhawal Kulkarni appointed Mumbai’s bowling mentor for upcoming season

Kulkarni, who played 12 ODIs and two T20Is for India between 2014 and 2016, retired from all forms of cricket after helping Mumbai win the prestigious Ranji Trophy for a record-extending 42nd time in the previous season.

Published : May 29, 2024 23:09 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

PTI
File - Mumbai’s Dhawal Kulkarni celebrates after taking a wicket during Mumbai Vs Vidarbha 2024 Ranji Trophy Final.
File - Mumbai’s Dhawal Kulkarni celebrates after taking a wicket during Mumbai Vs Vidarbha 2024 Ranji Trophy Final. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

File - Mumbai’s Dhawal Kulkarni celebrates after taking a wicket during Mumbai Vs Vidarbha 2024 Ranji Trophy Final. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Dhawal Kulkarni, who led Mumbai Ranji team’s pace attack for years, was on Wednesday appointed as bowling mentor of the premier domestic side across formats for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

The announcement was made here after a meeting of the Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) apex council.

Kulkarni, who played 12 ODIs and two T20Is for India between 2014 and 2016, retired from all forms of cricket after helping Mumbai win the prestigious Ranji Trophy for a record-extending 42nd time in the previous season.

The right-arm pacer, who played an overall 96 first-class games, claimed 285 wickets while he snaffled another 223 in 130 List A games and had 154 scalps in 162 T20 matches.

Meanwhile, the MCA’s apex council decided to felicitate legendary batter and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on his 75th birthday on July 10.

ALSO READ | Harmeet Singh - From prodigy to rising star in USA Cricket

“We have appointed Dhawal Kulkarni as the bowling mentor for the upcoming season. Additionally, Mr. Amol Kale (president) proposed and the Apex Council unanimously approved to honour Mr. Sunil Gavaskar on his 75th birthday,” MCA secretary Ajinkya Naik said.

The 35-year-old Kulkarni, who was recently involved as a commentator in the Indian Premier League, had hinted about the possibility of taking up a coaching role in future after his retirement in March.

“I’ve not thought about it much but cricket has given me so much that I want to give it back to the game, whether it be coaching or whatever role that I get. So everything I do in the future, it will be around cricket,” Kulkarni had said after Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy win at the Wankhede Stadium.

It was also decided in the meeting that the MCA will release a stamp as well as a coffee table book on the occasion of the iconic Wankhede Stadium completing 50 years of existence this year.

