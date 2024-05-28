T20 World Cup 2024: Harmeet Singh - From prodigy to rising star in USA Cricket

Harmeet Singh was recognized as a childhood prodigy when the legendary left-arm spinner Padmakar Shivalkar discovered his talent at the tender age of nine in Mumbai.

His skills as a left-arm spinner caught the eye of cricket icons, with the late Dilip Sardesai and former Australian great Ian Chappell comparing him to the late Bishan Singh Bedi. At that young age, Harmeet shone brightly in the Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand in 2010. However, it was his stellar performance in the 2012 Under-19 World Cup in Australia, where India clinched the trophy, that made his presence felt in the cricket world.

Harmeet was touted to be the next great Indian spinner, but that did not materialize for one reason or another. Some unfortunate events in his career eventually prompted him to quit Indian cricket and move to the United States of America in September 2020.

It was a fresh start for a cricketer who held so much talent. Landing in the USA, Harmeet hoped to re-establish and redefine his cricket career. The USA, a land of opportunity and a melting pot of cultures, gave him a fresh start. He made a career choice to pursue cricket full-time. He joined Seattle Thunderbolts in Minor League Cricket (MiLC), an organization in its infancy, hoping to bolster cricket in the United States. He became his team’s hero in Seattle, leading to more contracts with Major League Cricket (MLC), where he was drafted No. 1 during the inaugural season of MLC. Playing for Seattle Orcas with coach Praveen Amre, Harmeet excelled, and his team reached the finals in the 2023 season.

While in India, his opportunities were very few, with one match for Rajasthan Royals franchise in 2013. He never settled with one Ranji Trophy team long term, sharing his few outings with Mumbai, Jammu & Kashmir, and Tripura. Frustration built up with his pent-up emotions, finally leading him to leave India for the USA.

Now, in the USA, his stock rose exponentially with his bowling prowess and also with the bat. He has turned out to be an all-rounder, and in the first T20I against Bangladesh held recently in Texas, he scored an all-important 33 runs off 13 balls, eventually earning him the Player of the Match. Harmeet has worked diligently on his batting and continued to improve and innovate. Harmeet was integral to USA cricket’s success against Canada and Bangladesh. This augurs well for the host nation in Group A for the T20 ICC World Cup that the USA and the West Indies jointly host.

While speaking with Sportstar, Harmeet said, “I am just judged on my playing cricket. After coming from India, I kept my actions the same. In America, I have climbed ladders. That is what is making me eager to perform better. It has allowed me to get all the negativity out. Other team members of the World Cup in India had played several First-Class games. My home state gave me about nine matches. I could not have done anything better. Now, I am very determined to play, and I do not have the uncertainty of whether I will be selected.”

Harmeet further added, “For me, it is all about his mindset. Coming with a neutral mindset and going with utmost confidence matters for me. How my body language is, and how well I performed. I don’t worry about the results. Everyone likes a five-wicket haul, but how you approach the game matters. The main thing is what matters besides how you play and how helpful you are to your teammates. With Stuart Law, Team USA’s new Head Coach, we have had good experiences. He is an easy-going guy but aggressive on the ground. Coach Law approaches the game by allowing the guys to play with freedom. This is helping the team.”

Reflecting on his journey, Harmeet said, “I will prove it to the world. Now, I want to prove myself. I always belonged there at the highest level. I aim to go out, play to my best potential, and showcase myself.”

Harmeet’s World Cup journey starts in Texas on June 1.