MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic resigns after taking club to UEFA Champions League final

Terzic’s last game in charge was the 2-0 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final at London’s Wembley Stadium on June 1.

Published : Jun 13, 2024 16:53 IST , Dortmund - 2 MINS READ

AP
Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic took his team to the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 final.
Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic took his team to the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic took his team to the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Edin Terzic resigned as coach of Champions League runner-up Borussia Dortmund on Thursday.

Terzic said he wanted Dortmund to start a “new era” with a new coach but there was no immediate word on a successor amid reports in German media that his assistant Nuri Sahin could take over.

Terzic’s last game in charge was the 2-0 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final at London’s Wembley Stadium on June 1.

“After the game at Wembley, I asked for a meeting with the club’s senior management team, because after 10 years at BVB (Dortmund) — including five on the coaching staff and two and a half as head coach — I feel that the club’s new era should begin with a new man on the touchline,” Terzic said in a club statement.

“Everyone close to me knows that this has been a very difficult decision for me to take over the last few weeks, but after intensive discussions my fundamental feeling has not changed,” he said.

ALSO READ | AC Milan appoints Fonseca as new head coach

A lifelong Dortmund fan, Terzic had until recently seemed to be in his dream job. Still, the club’s shock run to the Champions League final came amid poor performances in the German league.

Terzic won the German Cup as interim coach in 2021 and was runner-up in the Bundesliga to Bayern Munich in 2023, dropping the title on goal difference after a draw in the last game of the season.

This year, Dortmund finished fifth in the Bundesliga, its worst result for nine years, and was knocked out of the German Cup in the round of 16.

“We have been through a lot together, and I have really enjoyed working alongside Edin to achieve our goals,” sporting director Sebastian Kehl said. “He will always be associated with our successes over the last few years, and I’m sure we’ll see each other again. Edin will now pursue his own path.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Edin Terzic /

Borussia Dortmund

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UFC Fight Night: Tatsuro Taira holds the edge against Alex Perez in battle of contrasts
    Nigamanth P
  2. Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic resigns after taking club to UEFA Champions League final
    AP
  3. BAN vs NED Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM IST; Bangladesh up against Netherlands in Group D match; When, where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  4. India drawn with Iran, Mongolia, Laos in AFC U-20 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tiger, Morikawa among early starters as US Open begins
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic resigns after taking club to UEFA Champions League final
    AP
  2. AC Milan appoints Fonseca as new head coach
    Reuters
  3. Why is FIFPRO taking legal action against FIFA?
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024: How many teams have qualify for European Championship? Format changes over the years explained
    Team Sportstar
  5. Top controversies in European Championships before EURO 2024: From match-fixing allegations to coin toss to decide a match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UFC Fight Night: Tatsuro Taira holds the edge against Alex Perez in battle of contrasts
    Nigamanth P
  2. Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic resigns after taking club to UEFA Champions League final
    AP
  3. BAN vs NED Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM IST; Bangladesh up against Netherlands in Group D match; When, where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  4. India drawn with Iran, Mongolia, Laos in AFC U-20 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tiger, Morikawa among early starters as US Open begins
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment