AC Milan appoints Fonseca as new head coach

Paulo Fonseca, 51, last managed French side Lille, and was also in charge of AS Roma from 2019-2021.

Published : Jun 13, 2024 16:19 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Paulo Fonseca.
FILE PHOTO: Paulo Fonseca.
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Paulo Fonseca.

AC Milan has appointed Portuguese Paulo Fonseca as its new head coach on a three-year contract, replacing Stefano Pioli, the Serie A club announced on Thursday.

Pioli left Milan after the 19-time Italian champion finished second last season, 19 points behind champion Inter Milan, and following lacklustre runs in the Champions League and the domestic cups.

READ MORE: Milan draws 3-3 with Salernitana in Giroud, Pioli farewell

Fonseca, 51, last managed French side Lille, and was also in charge of AS Roma from 2019-2021.

“AC Milan can confirm that Paulo Fonseca has been appointed as the head coach of the men’s first team,” the club said in a statement.

