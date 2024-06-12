England batter Joe Root awarded MBE for services to cricket

England batter Joe Root was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle on Wednesday for his services to cricket.
Root who replaced Alastair Cook as England’s Test captain in 2017, has scored the second most runs for his country in the format. Since making his Test debut against India in 2012, Root has scored 11,736 runs in 140 matches.
ALSO READ | Shardul Thakur undergoes successful foot surgery in London, to be out for at least three months
He was also the top scorer in his side with 556 runs, when England lifted the 2019 ODI World Cup, under the captaincy of Eoin Morgan.
Latest on Sportstar
- Indian Grand Prix: Ancy Sojan wins gold in women’s long jump
- AIFF at Stimac’s mercy over his future after handing contract till 2026
- Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz to play doubles for Spain in Paris Olympics
- Early blossom, Chhetri retirement and a controversial goal: Only agony for India as it bites the dust in FIFA World Cup qualifiers
- IND vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: India 76/3 (15), Target - 111; Suryakumar, Dube take IND near win
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE