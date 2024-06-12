England batter Joe Root awarded MBE for services to cricket

England batter Joe Root was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle on Wednesday for his services to cricket.

Root who replaced Alastair Cook as England’s Test captain in 2017, has scored the second most runs for his country in the format. Since making his Test debut against India in 2012, Root has scored 11,736 runs in 140 matches.

👏 Joseph Edward Root, MBE 🎖



Root was today made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle.@Root66 | #EnglandCricketpic.twitter.com/6dnKCWT79m — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 12, 2024

He was also the top scorer in his side with 556 runs, when England lifted the 2019 ODI World Cup, under the captaincy of Eoin Morgan.