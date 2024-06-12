MagazineBuy Print

England batter Joe Root awarded MBE for services to cricket

Root who replaced Alastair Cook as England’s Test captain in 2017, has scored the second most runs for his country in the format.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 22:05 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Cricketer Joe Root after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by Princess Anne at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England.
Cricketer Joe Root after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by Princess Anne at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England. | Photo Credit: AP
Cricketer Joe Root after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by Princess Anne at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England. | Photo Credit: AP

England batter Joe Root was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle on Wednesday for his services to cricket.

Root who replaced Alastair Cook as England’s Test captain in 2017, has scored the second most runs for his country in the format. Since making his Test debut against India in 2012, Root has scored 11,736 runs in 140 matches.

ALSO READ | Shardul Thakur undergoes successful foot surgery in London, to be out for at least three months

He was also the top scorer in his side with 556 runs, when England lifted the 2019 ODI World Cup, under the captaincy of Eoin Morgan.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

