MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AIFF at Stimac’s mercy over his future after handing contract till 2026

Vijayan revealed that Stimac’s contract was extended back in October against the recommendations of the technical committee.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 16:45 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Aashin Prasad
Aashin Prasad

Igor Stimac’s future as India’s head coach rests with the Croatian’s decision as the All India Football Federation (AIFF) is left with little to manoeuvre after handing him a two-year contract extension last year. 

The team suffered a second-round exit in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers after poor results in the last three months. India lost to Afghanistan in Guwahati, drew against Kuwait in Kolkata and lost to second-string Qatar in Doha to finish third in Group A and missing out on qualification.

Although Stimac said in March that he would quit if he failed to take the team into the third round, in the post-match press conference after the defeat to Qatar, he said the decision isn’t set in stone yet. “That is something that we will discuss internally in the next few weeks to see where our future stands. There is nothing I can tell you now at this moment. It was obvious tonight that India has a good future in football,” Stimac said on Tuesday.

AIFF technical committee chairperson I.M. Vijayan is waiting to hear from Stimac on whether he chooses to reverse his decision. 

READ | FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: AIFF seeks investigation into Qatar’s controversial goal vs India

“We have to wait and see what he says in the next meeting. He is under contract until 2026, so letting him go will make it an expensive affair. We will have to pay his salary until the end of his contract or until he finds another job. We will also have to get in a new coach and pay his salary too,” Vijayan told  Sportstar. Stimac reportedly earns $30,000 per month until the end of his deal.

After starting the qualifying campaign with a win away at Kuwait, India looked primed to make it to the next round with three home matches to come. “Results have been very bad [Afghanistan and Kuwait] at home,” said the former India striker.

Vijayan also revealed that Stimac’s contract was extended back in October against the recommendations of the technical committee. “We thought we had to move on from him, but we found out only through the media that his tenure had been extended,” he said.

Vijayan, however, sympathised with the team in the defeat to Qatar on Tuesday, where a controversial Qatar goal in the 75th minute hurt India’s chances. “The ball was out. Everyone can see that. The referee has to be banned [for the error]. When such things happen, the players lose their belief,” he said. 

Related Topics

AIFF /

I. M. Vijayan /

Igor Stimac /

India /

All India Football Federation

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs USA Live Score T20 World Cup 2024: IND eyes super eight qualification, faces unbeaten USA; Live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: French referee Turpin to handle opening match between Germany and Scotland in Munich
    AFP
  3. AIFF at Stimac’s mercy over his future after handing contract till 2026
    Aashin Prasad
  4. ISL: Valpuia signs contract extension with Mumbai City FC
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ariarne Titmus shatters women’s 200m freestyle world record at the Australian Olympic trials
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: French referee Turpin to handle opening match between Germany and Scotland in Munich
    AFP
  2. AIFF at Stimac’s mercy over his future after handing contract till 2026
    Aashin Prasad
  3. ISL: Valpuia signs contract extension with Mumbai City FC
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFC partners with FanCode to stream Asian football tournaments in India
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Experience or youth - squad selection conundrum a major talking point
    Karthik Mudaliar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs USA Live Score T20 World Cup 2024: IND eyes super eight qualification, faces unbeaten USA; Live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: French referee Turpin to handle opening match between Germany and Scotland in Munich
    AFP
  3. AIFF at Stimac’s mercy over his future after handing contract till 2026
    Aashin Prasad
  4. ISL: Valpuia signs contract extension with Mumbai City FC
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ariarne Titmus shatters women’s 200m freestyle world record at the Australian Olympic trials
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment