Indian Sports Wrap, June 21: Mewar Premier League kicks off with grand inauguration in Udaipur

CRICKET

Mewar Premier League kicks off with grand inauguration in Udaipur

The Mewar Premier League kicked off on Wednesday following a grand inauguration ceremony that took place at the Wonder Cement Cricket Academy, Shikarbadi Cricket Ground, Udaipur.

Coming to the match, batting first, Bhilwara Warriors smashed 140/6 in the allotted 20 overs on the back of the fine fifty by Yashwant Dangi (53 in 45 balls). Chasing 141, Rajsamand Stallions were restricted to 91/10, cousrtsey of some fine bowling performance Bhilwara Warriors.

Zubair Ali Khan picked four wickets for Bhilwara Warriors and was named as the Player of the Match as Mewar Premier League kicked off in style at the Shikarbadi Cricket Ground, which is Udaipur’s first international-standard ground with floodlights.

Organised by 100 Sports and approved by UDCA the League will feature, six formidable teams representing various districts of Mewar. The six teams are Udaipur Royals, Bhilwara Warriors, Chittorgarh Chitas, Rajsamand Stallions, Royal Rajputana Conquerors, and Dungarpur Dragons.

- Team Sportstar

Bengal Pro T20 League: Siliguri Strikers skipper Ritwik Roy Chowdhury confident of semis spot despite narrow defeat

Siliguri Strikers skipper Ritwik Roy Chowdhury remains optimistic about his team’s chances of qualifying for the semi-finals in the ongoing Bengal Pro T20 League despite a recent defeat. Ritwik was awarded for the best all-round performance in the 18th match against Howrah Warriors on Thursday.

Howrah Warriors defeated Siliguri Strikers on Thursday by 6 runs (DLS method). In a rain curtailed 11 over game, Siliguri Strikers blasted 94 runs but Howrah Warriors slammed 74/2 in 7.4 to win the match as light showers against halted the play.

“It would have been good if we would have won the match but the situation today was different. It was a truncated match and it doesn’t happen everyday. Nevertheless, we did a few things well, even after the rain, Ankur and I batted really well. In fielding we could have done better,” said Ritwik Roy Chowdhury after the match.

Ritwik (44 in 25 balls) and Ankur Paul (42 in 30 balls) built an 82-run partnership for the first wicket, attacking the bowlers from the start. Speaking about their performance, Ritwik emphasized the importance of giving oneself the best chance to score runs.

“We have a very healthy net run rate and if we win the next two games, we will be in a place to qualify for the semi-finals. We are now focusing on the next game,” Ritwik signed off.

- Team Sportstar

FOOTBALL

AIFF Futsal Club Championship to kick off in Gujarat on Saturday

The third edition of the AIFF Futsal Club Championship is set to kick off at the Swarnim Gujarat Sports University in the Vadodara district of Gujarat on Saturday.

The tournament will be streamed live on the Indian Football YouTube Channel.

Nineteen teams will battle for 16 days to make it to the final and lift the trophy on July 7. They have been divided into four groups - Group A, B and C with five teams each, and Group D with four teams.

The top two teams in each group will qualify for the quarter-finals.

The first two editions of the AIFF Futsal Club Championship were held in Delhi, marking this as the first time the tournament will be played outside the capital.

- PTI

GOLF

Aditi Ashok fights back on the back nine to lie 22nd in Women’s PGA

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok rebounded from a disappointing front nine of 3-over to finish at even par for the first round in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Aditi, playing her 30th Major, was tied-22nd after the first round.

She had bogeys on the first, seventh and ninth, but started making up with birdies on 10th and 11th on the back nine. A dropped shot on the 14th was followed by birdies on the 16th and 18th for a 72.

Aditi’s record at the PGA is modest with the 26-year-old making the cut four times in six previous starts and having a best finish of tied-29th in 2017.

- PTI

Rahil Gangjee takes 5-shot lead in Selangor Masters

India’s Rahil Gangee shot a three-under-67 to take a massive five-shot lead after the third and penultimate round of the Selangor Masters.

Gangjee has two wins on the Asian Tour – at the Volkswagen Masters in 2004 in China and then 14 years later in Japan at the Panasonic Open.

In the interim, Gangjee, who has also played on the Web.com Tour (now Korn Ferry) in the US, won an ADT event in 2018 at Louis Philippe.

The 45-year-old, who shifted his base from Kolkata to Bengaluru some years back, is making a comeback from an injury and showing better form with each round.

Gangjee overcame two early bogeys and went on a run of five birdies in eight holes to take a firm grip on the tournament at the Kelab Golf Seri Selangor.

Among other Indians, only Saptak Talwar (71-71-76) made the cut and is now at tied 40.

Khalin Joshi and Akshay Sharma missed the cut.

-PTI

Bhatia lies tied second, Korea’s Tom Kim grabs lead at Travelers C’ship

Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia, who already has one win to his name this season, was lying tied-second after the first round of the Travelers Championship.

Bhatia shot 6-under 64 as Korea’s Tom Kim fired his lowest score of the season with a blistering 8-under 62 for a two-shot lead.

Bhatia was bogey free with four birdies and an eagle, while Kim, also bogey free had eight birdies. Another Indian-American Sahith Theegala (71) was T-33.

Bhatia shared the second place with Rickie Fowler, Will Zalatoris and Kurt Kitayama, who all shot 64s at TPC River Highlands.

Kim is chasing a fourth PGA TOUR victory on his birthday week and Bhatia is seeking a third PGA Tour win.

Kim, who turns 22 on Friday, put on a stellar show with a hot putter delivering eight birdies and his career first 18-hole lead on the TOUR ahead of Bhatia.

-PTI