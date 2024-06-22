Georgia vs Czechia highlights, GEO 1-1 CZE, Euro 2024: Mikautadze, Schick goals end match in draw

Read Sportstar’s highlights of the Euro 2024 Group F fixture between Georgia vs Czechia from the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany.

STARTING LINEUPS

Georgia starting line-up (3-5-2): Mamardashvili (GK), Kakabadze, Dvali, Kashia (C), Kverkvelia, Kochorashvili, Kvaratskhelia, Davitashvili, Mekvabishvili, Tsitaishvili, Mikautadze

Czechia starting line-up (3-4-3): Stanek (GK), Holes, Hranac, Coufal, Hlozek, Schik, Provod, Jurasek, Cerny, Krejci, Soucek (C)

PREVIEW

After losing to more fancied opponents despite yeoman-like performances in its opening Euro 2024 matches, Czechia and Georgia are aware that defeat will complicate their chances of reaching the knockout stage when they meet on Saturday.

While the Czechs dug in and defended mightily against Portugal only to lose to a stoppage-time goal, Georgia sizzled on its Euro debut with a never-say die effort against group leaders Turkey and was denied an equaliser by the width of a post in injury time. It ended up losing the match 3-1 after Turkey scored again in the dying seconds.

The results leave Georgia sitting at the bottom of Group F on goal difference but manager Willy Sagnol can take heart that his side, who is appearing in a major men’s tournament for the first time as an independent nation, will apply what it learned from the loss.

When asked what was missing against Turkey, the Frenchman and former Bayern Munich defender said: “A bit of talent, a bit of experience - the sort of things we’re only going to gain through being in tournaments like this. The more we play games like this the better we will be.”

(with inputs from Reuters)

