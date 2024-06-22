Indian Sports Wrap, June 22: Shubhankar slips in third round of KLM Open

GOLF

Shubhankar makes cut, but slips in third round of KLM Open

Shubhankar Sharma, heading to the Paris Olympics in August, made the cut on the line in the second round of the KLM Open before suffering a round of 3-over 74 in the following round in Amsterdam.

Sharma is now tied 67th. He had double bogey in the second round, and had two more in the third on the Par-3 fourth and Par-5 18th, which he had birdied on the opening two days.

Overall, he had four birdies, three bogeys and two doubles on the third day, down four places from the second round.

The leader after two rounds was Mikko Korhonen (64-68), who was 10-under. He was yet to start his third round.

- PTI

Jeev tied-7th and Randhawa T-13 in Legends golf in Ireland

Jeev Milkha Singh rode on a round of 4-under 68 to leap into tied-seventh place at the OFX Irish Legends Golf Championship.

The tournament is a part of Legends Tour Europe.

Jeev, who had four birdies against two bogeys and two double bogeys in his first round, was more comfortable in the second round. He birdied twice on the front nine and three times on the back nine and had one bogey. His rounds of 74 and 68 now place him at 2-under and tied seventh position.

Jyoti Randhawa, winner of the Legends Tour Q-School, shot 71-72 to be T-13. His second round included just one birdie on the 16th and a bogey on the 18th and he parred the first 15 holes.

The 1999 Open winner, Paul Lawrie leads into the final round at Seapoint Golf Links in Ireland as he chases down a fourth Legends Tour title. He carded a round of 70 on an overcast day with blustery winds and some rain too, which made for a proper links test for the second round of the OFX Irish Legends.

- PTI

CRICKET

Bengal Pro T20 League: Sobisco Smashers Malda edges past Harbour Diamonds by two runs

Writtick Chatterjee’s superb all-round performance (37, 2/25) propelled Sobisco Smashers Malda to a thrilling two-run win over Harbour Diamonds in the Bengal Pro T20 League at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

The scores:

At Eden Gardens: Men: Sobisco Smashers Malda 173/7 in 20 overs (Writtick Chatterjee 37, Writam Porel 36, Ayan Bhattacharjee 31 n.o.) bt Harbour Diamonds 171/9 in 20 overs (Poonish Mehta 42); Servotech Siliguri Strikers 118/6 in 12 overs (Abhishek Raman 47, Vaibhav Yadav 3/23) lost to Rashmi Medinipur Wizards 119/2 in 10 overs (Vivek Singh 56 n.o., Priyanshu Srivastava 36).

At Jadavpur University ground: Women: Shrachi Rarh Tigers 100/4 in 20 overs lost to Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers 104/1 in 14.4 overs (Tithi Das 57 n.o., Mita Paul 34).

-Team Sportstar