All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday sacked Igor Stimac as the head coach of the Indian men’s football team following a disappointing FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers campaign.

Stimac had taken charge of the Blue Tigers on May 15 2019, after the departure of Stephen Constantine.

Under the Croat, India won four major honours, including two SAFF Championships, one Intercontinental Cup and a Tri-Nations Series.

He became the first India coach to win three trophies in a year, winning the SAFF Championship, Tri-Nations Series and the Intercontinental Cup last year. However, India had a forgettable outing in the AFC Asian Cup this year, losing to Australia, Syria and Uzbekistan.

India’s results in major tournaments under Stimac: