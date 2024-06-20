MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL: Cleiton Silva extends his contract with East Bengal

Cleiton’s extension means that East Bengal now has the top scorers from India’s three major domestic tournaments in its ranks – Dimitrios Diamantakos (ISL), Cleiton (Kalinga Super Cup) and David Lalhlansanga (Durand Cup).

Published : Jun 20, 2024 15:31 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Brazilian forward Cleiton Silva was the top scorer in the 2024 Kalinga Super Cup, and helped East Bengal to clinch the trophy.
Brazilian forward Cleiton Silva was the top scorer in the 2024 Kalinga Super Cup, and helped East Bengal to clinch the trophy. | Photo Credit: EAST BENGAL
infoIcon

Brazilian forward Cleiton Silva was the top scorer in the 2024 Kalinga Super Cup, and helped East Bengal to clinch the trophy. | Photo Credit: EAST BENGAL

East Bengal FC on Thursday announced the contract extension of club captain Cleiton Silva. The Brazilian forward signed a one-year extension that will run until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Silva was the top scorer in East Bengal’s triumphant Kalinga Super Cup campaign earlier this year and has scored the most goals for the Red & Golds in the Indian Super League.

“I am thrilled to continue my journey with this great club. I’ve always given my best for our fans and our badge. Winning the Super Cup with East Bengal will always be one of the greatest moments of my career. A long season awaits us. Keep supporting us as always. Joy East Bengal,” the skipper said.

READ MORE | ISL: David Lalhlansanga joins East Bengal FC on a three-year deal

East Bengal FC Head Coach Carles Cuadrat said, “Cleiton has been our top scorer over the past two seasons and leads the team by example.

“His goals have given us important victories and the East Bengal fans will forever remember his extra-time winner in the Super Cup final, which ended our twelve-year trophy drought at the national level. We are happy to continue working with a top professional like him.”

Cleiton’s extension means that East Bengal now has the top scorers from India’s three major domestic tournaments in its ranks – Dimitrios Diamantakos (ISL), Cleiton (Kalinga Super Cup) and David Lalhlansanga (Durand Cup).

Having joined East Bengal FC from Bengaluru FC in 2022, Cleiton has played 4,594 minutes across 55 games for the Red & Golds, registering 27 goals and eight assists, including eight braces.

Related stories

Related Topics

Cleiton Silva /

East Bengal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL: Cleiton Silva extends his contract with East Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Estonia’s Sahil Chauhan calls Rohit Sharma his inspiration after world record T20 ton
    PTI
  3. T20 World Cup: Win against West Indies has given confidence and momentum, says England opener Salt
    PTI
  4. Paris 2024: Indian rower Balraj Panwar to leave for Games 20 days in advance to ‘acclimatise well’
    PTI
  5. Former India pacer David Johnson passes away
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL: Cleiton Silva extends his contract with East Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL: Chennaiyin FC secures services of Brazilian midfielder Lukas Brambilla
    Team Sportstar
  3. East Bengal drawn to play Altyn Asyr FC in AFC Champions League 2 preliminary stage
    Team Sportstar
  4. Igor Stimac pens farewell note to Indian team: We had our ups and downs but thanks for the memories
    PTI
  5. After Stimac’s dismissal, AIFF invites applications for Indian men’s National Team head coach role
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL: Cleiton Silva extends his contract with East Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Estonia’s Sahil Chauhan calls Rohit Sharma his inspiration after world record T20 ton
    PTI
  3. T20 World Cup: Win against West Indies has given confidence and momentum, says England opener Salt
    PTI
  4. Paris 2024: Indian rower Balraj Panwar to leave for Games 20 days in advance to ‘acclimatise well’
    PTI
  5. Former India pacer David Johnson passes away
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment