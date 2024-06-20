East Bengal FC on Thursday announced the contract extension of club captain Cleiton Silva. The Brazilian forward signed a one-year extension that will run until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Silva was the top scorer in East Bengal’s triumphant Kalinga Super Cup campaign earlier this year and has scored the most goals for the Red & Golds in the Indian Super League.

“I am thrilled to continue my journey with this great club. I’ve always given my best for our fans and our badge. Winning the Super Cup with East Bengal will always be one of the greatest moments of my career. A long season awaits us. Keep supporting us as always. Joy East Bengal,” the skipper said.

East Bengal FC Head Coach Carles Cuadrat said, “Cleiton has been our top scorer over the past two seasons and leads the team by example.

“His goals have given us important victories and the East Bengal fans will forever remember his extra-time winner in the Super Cup final, which ended our twelve-year trophy drought at the national level. We are happy to continue working with a top professional like him.”

Cleiton’s extension means that East Bengal now has the top scorers from India’s three major domestic tournaments in its ranks – Dimitrios Diamantakos (ISL), Cleiton (Kalinga Super Cup) and David Lalhlansanga (Durand Cup).

Having joined East Bengal FC from Bengaluru FC in 2022, Cleiton has played 4,594 minutes across 55 games for the Red & Golds, registering 27 goals and eight assists, including eight braces.