ISL: Chennaiyin FC secures services of Brazilian midfielder Lukas Brambilla

Brambilla has joined the Marina Machans from Cyprus’s top-tier club Othellos Athienou on a one-year deal, marking the ISL club’s ninth signing.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 12:54 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Chennaiyin FC announced the addition of midfielder Lukas Brambilla to its roster ahead of the 2024-25 season.
Chennaiyin FC announced the addition of midfielder Lukas Brambilla to its roster ahead of the 2024-25 season. | Photo Credit: Chennaiyin FC Media
infoIcon

Chennaiyin FC announced the addition of midfielder Lukas Brambilla to its roster ahead of the 2024-25 season. | Photo Credit: Chennaiyin FC Media

Chennaiyin FC announced the addition of midfielder Lukas Brambilla to its roster ahead of the 2024-25 season on Thursday.

Brambilla has joined the Marina Machans from Cyprus’s top-tier club Othellos Athienou on a one-year deal, marking the ISL club’s ninth signing.

This is the fourth foreign acquisition, following Elsinho Dias, Chima Chukwu and Wilmar Jordan Gil.

The Brazilian has played for clubs all over the world., featuring in a total of 134 matches in his senior club career. He notched up 22 goals and 24 assists.

The 29-year-old expressed his excitement about joining the club, saying, “I am very happy and honoured to join this great club. The expectations are huge and I can’t wait to wear this shirt and do my best on the field”.

“Lukas Brambilla is such an exciting player and he adds to the exciting players that we were saying. The young Indian players, in particular, will benefit from his creative skills,” Head coach Owen Coyle said.

