ISL: Chennaiyin FC signs young forward Gurkirat Singh

Gurkirat made his ISL debut with Mumbai City FC and he was also part of the team that lifted the ISL League Shield and ISL title in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Published : Jun 18, 2024 15:43 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle (L) along with forward Gurkirat Singh.
Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle (L) along with forward Gurkirat Singh. | Photo Credit: Chennaiyin FC
infoIcon

Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle (L) along with forward Gurkirat Singh. | Photo Credit: Chennaiyin FC

Talented young forward Gurkirat Singh has been roped in by Chennaiyin FC as its eighth signing for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League.

The 20-year-old from Punjab, who is known for his ability to operate on the left side of the field and contribute heavily to the attack, has joined the Marina Machans from Mumbai City FC on a two-year deal that will keep him in the club till 2026.

Gurkirat made his ISL debut with Mumbai City FC and he was also part of the team that lifted the ISL League Shield and ISL title in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

“We wanted to add power and pace to our forward line and Gurkirat was someone we were keeping an eye on,” head coach Owen Coyle said in a release.

“He was a handful when he played against us in the Super Cup and his goal scoring record for the India U20’s speaks for itself.” Gurkirat has played a total of 67 matches in his career, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

