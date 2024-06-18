ISL: Mumbai City FC completes signing of experienced goalkeeper TP Rehenesh

Mumbai City FC announced the signing of TP Rehenesh on a three-year contract until the end in a press release on Tuesday.

Rehenesh Thumbirumbu Paramba, fondly known as TP Rehenesh, joins the reigning ISL Cup winner until the end of the 2027 season.

The 31-year-old has experience spanning more than a decade, having played in various competitions within Indian football. He has made 204 appearances across domestic competitions in India and kept 59 clean sheets in the process.

The Kerala native lifted the ISL League Winners’ Shield with Jamshedpur FC in the 2021-22 season, and played a vital role for the Men of Steel, keeping six clean sheets in 20 appearances that season.

Rehenesh said, “Joining Mumbai City FC is a matter of pride for me. Mumbai City FC is one the most consistent teams in India and I am excited to begin my new journey with the club.”

“TP Rehenesh is one of the most experienced goalkeepers in the country and we are happy that he decided to join us. I look forward to having him with the club and working with him,”Head coach Petr Kratky said.