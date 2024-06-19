MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

East Bengal drawn to play Altyn Asyr FC in AFC Champions League 2 preliminary stage

Four teams, including East Bengal FC, are competing for the two available slots in the ACL 2, with EBFC playing the qualifier at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Published : Jun 19, 2024 18:18 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
East Bengal won the Kalinga Super Cup 2024, beating Odisha FC in the final.
East Bengal won the Kalinga Super Cup 2024, beating Odisha FC in the final. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
infoIcon

East Bengal won the Kalinga Super Cup 2024, beating Odisha FC in the final. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

Kalinga Super Cup winner East Bengal was been drawn to play Altyn Asyr FC (Turkmenistan) in the inaugural AFC Champions League (ACL) 2 Preliminary Stage match on August 14, 2024.

The tie will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

Four teams, including East Bengal FC, are competing for the two available slots in the ACL 2 Group Stage in the West Zone: Bahrain’s Al Ahli will battle it out with Kuwait’s Kuwait SC for the other slot at the Bahrain National Stadium in Riffa.

In the ACL 2, 32 teams will compete in the newly-introduced second-tier men’s club competition.

ALSO READ: Igor Stimac pens farewell note to Indian team: We had our ups and downs but thanks for the memories

While 27 teams from across 21 Member Associations (MAs) – 12 from the West region and 15 from the East – qualify directly to the Group Stage, along with the three teams (two West, one East) that will be eliminated from the Preliminary Stage of the AFC Champions League Elite tournament.

As the 2023-24 ISL Shield Winners, Mohun Bagan SG has already qualified for the ACL Two Group Stage.

The two preliminary stage winners will complete the 32-strong cast for the 2024-25 campaign, where they will be divided evenly into eight groups to contest a round-robin, home-and-away format from September 17 to December 5.

Related Topics

East Bengal /

AFC Champions League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs SA-W Second ODI Live Score: India - 325/3; Smriti Mandhana bowls for the first time in internationals, takes wicket
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal drawn to play Altyn Asyr FC in AFC Champions League 2 preliminary stage
    Team Sportstar
  3. WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. WATCH: Arundhati Reddy clean bowls South Africa’s Tazmin Britz on India ODI debut
    Team Sportstar
  5. Croatia vs Albania LIVE score, Euro 2024 updates: 6:30 PM kick-off, Lineups out, CRO v ALB, Modric starts, Where to watch
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. East Bengal drawn to play Altyn Asyr FC in AFC Champions League 2 preliminary stage
    Team Sportstar
  2. Igor Stimac pens farewell note to Indian team: We had our ups and downs but thanks for the memories
    PTI
  3. After Stimac’s dismissal, AIFF invites applications for Indian men’s National Team head coach role
    Team Sportstar
  4. Clear payment within 10 days or I will file lawsuit against you: Stimac warns AIFF
    PTI
  5. New coach will be appointed, void left by Sunil Chhetri biggest worry: IM Vijayan
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs SA-W Second ODI Live Score: India - 325/3; Smriti Mandhana bowls for the first time in internationals, takes wicket
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal drawn to play Altyn Asyr FC in AFC Champions League 2 preliminary stage
    Team Sportstar
  3. WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. WATCH: Arundhati Reddy clean bowls South Africa’s Tazmin Britz on India ODI debut
    Team Sportstar
  5. Croatia vs Albania LIVE score, Euro 2024 updates: 6:30 PM kick-off, Lineups out, CRO v ALB, Modric starts, Where to watch
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment