East Bengal drawn to play Altyn Asyr FC in AFC Champions League 2 preliminary stage

Kalinga Super Cup winner East Bengal was been drawn to play Altyn Asyr FC (Turkmenistan) in the inaugural AFC Champions League (ACL) 2 Preliminary Stage match on August 14, 2024.

The tie will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

Four teams, including East Bengal FC, are competing for the two available slots in the ACL 2 Group Stage in the West Zone: Bahrain’s Al Ahli will battle it out with Kuwait’s Kuwait SC for the other slot at the Bahrain National Stadium in Riffa.

In the ACL 2, 32 teams will compete in the newly-introduced second-tier men’s club competition.

ALSO READ: Igor Stimac pens farewell note to Indian team: We had our ups and downs but thanks for the memories

While 27 teams from across 21 Member Associations (MAs) – 12 from the West region and 15 from the East – qualify directly to the Group Stage, along with the three teams (two West, one East) that will be eliminated from the Preliminary Stage of the AFC Champions League Elite tournament.

As the 2023-24 ISL Shield Winners, Mohun Bagan SG has already qualified for the ACL Two Group Stage.

The two preliminary stage winners will complete the 32-strong cast for the 2024-25 campaign, where they will be divided evenly into eight groups to contest a round-robin, home-and-away format from September 17 to December 5.