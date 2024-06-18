MagazineBuy Print

ISL: David Lalhlansanga joins East Bengal FC on a three-year deal

East Bengal FC announced the signing of Indian national team striker David Lalhlansanga on Tuesday.

Published : Jun 18, 2024 13:32 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
David Lalhlansanga will join East Bengal FC on a three-year deal. (File Photo)
David Lalhlansanga will join East Bengal FC on a three-year deal. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

David Lalhlansanga will join East Bengal FC on a three-year deal. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

East Bengal FC announced the signing of Indian national team striker David Lalhlansanga on Tuesday.

Lalhlansanga, the top scorer in last year’s Calcutta Football League and Durand Cup, will join the side on a three-year deal. He also played a pivotal role in Mohammedan Sporting Club’s maiden I-League triumph with five goals and two assists.

Hailing from Mizoram, Lalhlansanga rose through Aizawl FC’s youth ranks before being promoted to Aizawl’s first team in the 2019-20 season. After spending three seasons with the Mizoram capital side, David moved to Mohammedan Sporting Club in 2023.

The 22-year-old made an immediate impact in the Durand Cup, winning the Golden Boot award with six goals and one assist in just three matches, including four goals in a group stage match against Jamshedpur FC.

READ | Dimitrios Diamantakos joins East Bengal FC on a two-year deal

Expressing his enthusiasm, Lalhlansanga stated, “East Bengal is a big club with millions of fans spread across India. I love playing in front of passionate fans. I’ve already spent some time with Mahesh, Nandha, and Lalchungnunga in the India camp. They are very helpful and always motivate me to get better. I want to give my best for this club. Joy East Bengal!”

Recently, Lalhlansanga was selected to be part of the Indian squad that faced Kuwait and Qatar in Round 2 of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers earlier this month.

East Bengal FC Head Coach Carles Cuadrat said, “David is one of our Indian recruits whom we had been trying hard to sign for a long time. He was the leading scorer in the Durand Cup and the CFL, which grabbed my attention. From that moment he became a target for our future plans. I am extremely happy to welcome a gem like him.”

