All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday sacked Igor Stimac as the head coach of the Indian men’s football team following a disappointing FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers campaign.

“Noting the disappointing outcome of the Senior Men’s National Team’s FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification campaign, the members unanimously agreed that a new Head Coach would be best placed to take the team forward,” said AIFF in an official statement.

“A notice of termination has been issued to Mr. Stimac by the AIFF Secretariat, and he stands relieved of his obligations with immediate effect.”

Stimac, who had won the bronze medal as a player in the FIFA World Cup 1998, had taken charge of the Blue Tigers on May 15 2019, after the departure of Stephen Constantine.

Under the Croat, Stimac won four major honours, including two SAFF Championships, one Intercontinental Cup and a Tri-Nations Series.

He became the first India coach to win three trophies in a year, winning the SAFF Championship, Tri-Nations Series and the Intercontinental Cup last year. However, India had a forgettable outing in the AFC Asian Cup this year, losing to Australia, Syria and Uzbekistan.