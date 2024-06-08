MagazineBuy Print

List of records Swiatek set by winning French Open 2024 title

Swiatek is only the third woman to win three consecutive titles at Roland Garros after Justine Henin (2005 – 2007) and Monica Seles (1990-92).

Published : Jun 08, 2024 20:05 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Poland’s Iga Swiatek celebrates after beating Italy’s Jasmine Paolini in the French Open final at Roland Garros, Paris on Saturday.
Poland’s Iga Swiatek celebrates after beating Italy’s Jasmine Paolini in the French Open final at Roland Garros, Paris on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Poland’s Iga Swiatek celebrates after beating Italy’s Jasmine Paolini in the French Open final at Roland Garros, Paris on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Iga Swiatek beat Jasmine Paolini in the women’s singles final at French Open on Saturday to win her third straight and fourth overall title at Roland Garros, Paris.

Here are all the records (info via WTA Match Notes) set by the 23-year-old Swiatek with her triumph:-

2 - Swiatek is only the second player to claim tournament victory at Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros in a calendar year after Serena Williams (2013).

3 - Swiatek is only the third woman to win three consecutive titles at Roland Garros after Justine Henin (2005 – 2007) and Monica Seles (1990-92).

3 - Swiatek is only the fourth woman to save a match point (against Naomi Osaka in second round) en route to a French Open title after Anastasia Myskina (2004 - fourth round against Svetlana Kuznetsova), Justine Henin (2005 - 4th round against Svetlana Kuznetsova) and Barbora Krejcikova (2021 - semifinal against Maria Sakkari).

READ | French Open women’s singles champions in Open Era: Swiatek completes hat-trick with 2024 title

6 - Swiatek is the sixth youngest player in the Open Era to secure her fifth Women’s Singles Grand Slam title.

10 - Swiatek is the first player in 10 years to complete a hattrick of titles at a single Grand Slam event. The last woman who achieved this was Serena Williams when the American won three straight US Open titles from 2012 to 2014.

13 - Swiatek is only the 13th woman to save a match point (against Osaka in second round) en route to a Major title.

21 - Swiatek has the fourth longest winning streak (21 matches) in women’s singles at French Open, only behind Chris Evert (29), Monica Seles (25) and Justine Henin (24).

23 - At 23 years 9 days, Swiatek is the youngest player in the Open Era to secure her fourth Women’s Singles title at Roland Garros.

23 - At 23 years 9 days, Swiatek is the youngest player in the Open Era to win three straight titles at French Open since Monica Seles (1990-92) completed the hattrick at the age of 18.

