French Open 2024 Final Highlights: Iga Swiatek breezes past Jasmine Paolini to win third consecutive title

June 08, 2024 20:06

PRESENTATION CEREMONY

The runner-up Jasmine Paolini steps up to collect her trophy, followed by now four-time champion Iga Swiatek who celebrates with her trophy in front of the crowd.

Paolini steps up to the mic to address the crowd. “I think to play you (Iga) is the toughest thing to do in this sport. Congratulations to you on the title,” Paolini said.

“These have been the best few days of my life and I have one more day to go tomorrow in the Women’s doubles final and hopefully it ends well,” she added.

The world number one steps up. She congratulates Paolini and her team and wishes her well in future tournaments.

“I love this place and I wait every year to come back to this court,” Iga said tearfully.

“I was almost out of the tournament in the second round. I thank you all for supporting me throughout the tournament and making me believe. See you all next year,” she concluded.