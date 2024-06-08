MagazineBuy Print

AUS vs ENG Live Score T20 World Cup 2024: Australia 126/2; Marsh, Maxwell rebuild after Warner, Head fall quickly

AUS vs ENG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Get all the latest updates, commentary and highlights from the Australia vs England cricket match in Barbados on Saturday.

Updated : Jun 08, 2024 23:32 IST

Team Sportstar
Archrivals Australia and England will face off in the 2024 T20 World Cup on Saturday.
Archrivals Australia and England will face off in the 2024 T20 World Cup on Saturday.
Archrivals Australia and England will face off in the 2024 T20 World Cup on Saturday.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and England from Barbados.

  • June 08, 2024 23:28
    13th over

    Jordan comes back for his second over. Full toss first ball and driven by Marsh to long-off for a single. 

  • June 08, 2024 23:25
    4
    AUS 118/2 in 12 overs

    Wood is back. A couple for Marsh as the ball ricochets off the stumps after Livingstone’s throw, allowing an extra run. FOUR! Maxwell hammers this to the long-on boundary as Wood continues to bowl full. Good bouncer, pace on, and Maxwell is looking to flay this over the infield on off-side but misses. Three dot balls to end the over. 

  • June 08, 2024 23:20
    6
    AUS 111/2 in 11 overs

    Archer comes back. Marsh heaves across the line but only gets an inside edge to short fine-leg for a single. Maxwell pulls through midwicket for one more. Marsh is again looking to swing across the line but it’s pace off and he only gets a toe end back to the bowler. SIX! Pace on and Marsh launches this over wide long-on for a maximum. Archer ends the over with a single and a dot. 

  • June 08, 2024 23:13
    AUS 102/2 in 10 overs

    Chris Jordan into the attack. Three singles in three balls. Five runs off the over. 

  • June 08, 2024 23:09
    6
    AUS 97/2 in 9 overs

    Rashid. Maxwell slogs him away for a four towards midwicket. SIX! Marsh slams a very long six over midwicket. Short ball pulled away. 12 runs from the over. 

  • June 08, 2024 23:03
    AUS 85/2 in 8 overs

    Wood is back. A good start to his over this time, just one single in three balls. Just three runs in five balls so far. An LBW appeal on the last ball but umpire isn’t interested. England doesn’t review after discussing. 

  • June 08, 2024 22:59
    4
    AUS 82/2 in 7 overs

    Adil Rashid into the attack. Two singles in two balls. FOUR! Marsh sweeps towards square leg. Eight runs from the over. 

  • June 08, 2024 22:55
    W
    74/2 in 6 overs

    Archer. Short ball and Head cuts it past point for four. OUT!! Head’s stumps are destroyed by Archer. Head makes room to go over off side and misses the length ball. England is crawling back into the game. 

    Two new batters at the crease - Maxwell and Marsh. Just four runs from the over and a wicket. 

  • June 08, 2024 22:49
    W
    AUS 70/1 in 5 overs

    Moeen is back. Full and Head smacks it straight past mid on for four. SIX! Full ball and Head hits it straight over the bowler’s head. After a gap of two balls, Moeen bowls short and Warner drags it for four towards midwicket. OUT! Similar ball but this time Warner tries to cut it, misses and the ball crashes into the stumps. Much needed breakthrough for England. 

  • June 08, 2024 22:43
    6
    AUS 55/0 in 4 overs

    Mark Wood is here. On the pads and Warner just flicks it over midwicket for a SIX! Superb shot that. Follows it up with another SIX! On the hips and Warner picks it over fine leg. And another one! Full toss on the pads and Warner flicks it towards midwicket for another maximum. Three sixes in four balls. FOUR! Short ball and Warner pulls it towards midwicket. Superb batting. Another 22-run over. 

  • June 08, 2024 22:38
    AUS 33/0 in 3 overs

    Jofra Archer into the attack. Around the wicket, Warner chips in the air but far from the fielder at mid on. Head takes a quick single and Warner had to dive to reach the batting end. Archer attacking Warner’s body in this over, not allowing any room whatsoever. Eight runs from the over. 

  • June 08, 2024 22:34
    6
    AUS 25/0 in 2 overs

    Will Jacks from the other end. Another off spin option but Head slog sweeps him on the first ball for a SIX. And again! Two in two for Head. Similar ball and similar shot for same result. Now Head tries to make room on the leg side, Jacks follows him with a quicker one. Head slashes, gets a thick edge past keeper but a terrific fielding saves the four. Now Warner joins the party! Slightly drifting towards leg side and Warner slog sweeps it behind square. 22 runs from the over. 

  • June 08, 2024 22:30
    AUS 3/0 in 1 over

    Moeen from around the wicket, Head defends it towards covers. Overpitch and Head drives towards covers and gets a double. Three dot balls on the trot since. Ball is gripping a bit for Moeen. A single on the last ball. Three runs off the over. 

  • June 08, 2024 22:27
    All set

    We are done with the national anthems and players are walking out in the middle. 

    Travis Head and David Warner to open the innings for Australia. Looks like Moeen Ali will open the bowling for England. 

  • June 08, 2024 22:15
    Pitch report

    58m and 67m square boundaries, the straight hit is at 72m. A fresh pitch today, but very similar to the other pitches with cracks on both ends. This ain’t a 180-190 run wicket, reckon Mathew Hayden and Nasser Hussain. 

  • June 08, 2024 22:06
    Playing XIs

    England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

    Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

  • June 08, 2024 22:03
    Toss

    England wins the toss and opts to bowl. 

    Same team for England. Pat Cummins replaces Nathan Ellis in Australia playing XI. 

  • June 08, 2024 21:44
    Overcast but no cause for concern

    The weather in Barbados is slightly overcast, but there is no cause for concern. The sun is also out, although it is quite windy, says Ayan Acharya from the venue. 

  • June 08, 2024 21:13
    Will Archer make the difference today?

    ENG vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024: Archer vs Australia openers; Zampa’s spin test for England in key player battles

    Key player battles that could turn the fate of the England vs Australia T20 World Cup match set to be played at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

  • June 08, 2024 21:03
    AUS vs ENG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20 WORLD CUP

    Matches played: 4

    Australia won: 1

    England won: 2

    No result: 1

    Last result: England won by eight wickets (Dubai, 2021)

  • June 08, 2024 20:41
    AUS vs ENG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is

    Matches played: 23

    Australia won: 10

    England won: 11

    No result: 2

    Last result: England won by eight runs (Canberra, 2022)

    Last five results: AUS won - 1; ENG won - 4

  • June 08, 2024 20:32
    England Predicted Playing XI

    Jos Buttler (c & wk), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. 

  • June 08, 2024 20:31
    Australia Predicted Playing XI

    David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins/ Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood. 

  • June 08, 2024 20:27
    MATCH PREVIEW

    England vs Australia, T20 World Cup: History hangs heavy in air as old rivals meet again in Barbados

    A new chapter in this enduring rivalry is set to be written at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Saturday, when England and Australia clash in a Group B game at the T20 World Cup.

  • June 08, 2024 20:10
    SQUADS

    Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa. 

    England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

T20 WORLD Cup 2024

