T20 World Cup Group D Points Table updated after NED vs SA: South Africa extends lead at top after close win against Netherlands

David Miller’s valiant half century saved South Africa the blushes and got it a four-wicket victory against Netherlands in New York on Saturday.
The southpaw walked out to bat with his side at 12 runs for four wickets and struck and 59 off 51 balls to steer the team home.
The win allowed the Proteas to stay top of the table and strengthen its bid to advance to the Super 8 stage. Netherlands, meanwhile, dropped to the third place after the reverse.
T20 World Cup Group D Points Table
|Team
|Mat.
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1. South Africa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|+0.789
|2. Bangladesh
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+0.379
|3. Netherlands
|2
|1
|1
|2
|+0.029
|4. Nepal
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.539
|5. Sri Lanka
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.777
(Updated after NED vs SA match on June 08)
