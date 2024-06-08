MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup Group D Points Table updated after NED vs SA: South Africa extends lead at top after close win against Netherlands

T20 World 2024: Here is the updated Group D points table after the Netherlands vs South Africa match in New York.

Published : Jun 08, 2024 23:27 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa’s David Miller and Tristan Stubbs during the match against Netherlands.
South Africa’s David Miller and Tristan Stubbs during the match against Netherlands. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

South Africa’s David Miller and Tristan Stubbs during the match against Netherlands. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

David Miller’s valiant half century saved South Africa the blushes and got it a four-wicket victory against Netherlands in New York on Saturday.

The southpaw walked out to bat with his side at 12 runs for four wickets and struck and 59 off 51 balls to steer the team home.

The win allowed the Proteas to stay top of the table and strengthen its bid to advance to the Super 8 stage. Netherlands, meanwhile, dropped to the third place after the reverse.

T20 World Cup Group D Points Table

Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR
1. South Africa 2 2 0 4 +0.789
2. Bangladesh 1 1 0 2 +0.379
3. Netherlands 2 1 1 2 +0.029
4. Nepal 1 0 1 0 -0.539
5. Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 -0.777

(Updated after NED vs SA match on June 08)

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

South Africa /

Netherlands

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs ENG Live Score T20 World Cup 2024: Australia 130/2; Marsh, Maxwell rebuild after Warner, Head fall quickly
    Team Sportstar
  2. NED vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: Miller fifty saves South Africa the blushes against Netherlands
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup Group D Points Table updated after NED vs SA: South Africa extends lead at top after close win against Netherlands
    Team Sportstar
  4. India’s Reetika Hooda clinches silver at Budapest Ranking Series 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian wrestlers Anshu, Antim win silver at Budapest Ranking Series 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. T20 World Cup Group D Points Table updated after NED vs SA: South Africa extends lead at top after close win against Netherlands
    Team Sportstar
  2. NED vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: Miller fifty saves South Africa the blushes against Netherlands
    Team Sportstar
  3. AUS vs ENG: Australia registers fifth highest team score in PowerPlay in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  4. NED vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa registers its lowest PowerPlay score in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit refuses to give India edge over Pakistan despite familiarity with conditions
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs ENG Live Score T20 World Cup 2024: Australia 130/2; Marsh, Maxwell rebuild after Warner, Head fall quickly
    Team Sportstar
  2. NED vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: Miller fifty saves South Africa the blushes against Netherlands
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup Group D Points Table updated after NED vs SA: South Africa extends lead at top after close win against Netherlands
    Team Sportstar
  4. India’s Reetika Hooda clinches silver at Budapest Ranking Series 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian wrestlers Anshu, Antim win silver at Budapest Ranking Series 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment