WI vs UGA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies’ Charles falls for 44; Nakrani gets wicket for Uganda in his first over

WI vs UGA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Catch all the live updates from the T20 World Cup match between West Indies and Uganda happening in Guyana on Sunday.

Updated : Jun 09, 2024 06:58 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
infoIcon

West Indies faces Uganda at the National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

West Indies will look to make it two wins from two when it takes on Uganda at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday.

Toss update

West Indies win the toss and opt to bat first.

“Typical Guyanese wicket. We would like to put a score on the board,” Rovman Powell says. Same team for the Windies.

“Would have batted first too. Just about reminding guys what they have done in past,” says Brian Masaba. No changes.

Playing XI

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(C), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

Uganda: Roger Mukasa, Simon Ssesazi(wk), Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Juma Miyagi, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba(C), Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga

PREVIEW

Co-hosts West Indies will look to shake off its batting rustiness and come in its element when it faces Uganda in a Group C T20 World Cup clash here.

The pre-tournament favourites and two-time former champions suffered a scare chasing a modest 137 before the side scraped to a five-wicket win over minnows Papua New Guinea in its opening match.

On a difficult pitch that required patience and application, West Indies batters kept playing recklessly and found themselves half the side down for 97 with just four overs remaining.

It was then left to Roston Chase (42 not out) and Andre Russell (15 not out) to safely take their side home and avoid an embarrassment.

Against a team that is coming on the back of morale boosting win over Papua New Guinea, West Indies will have to exercise some caution especially with the bat.

REAL FULL PREVIEW

SQUADS

West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.

Uganda: Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel.

LIVE STREAMING AND TELECAST INFO

When will the T20 World Cup match between West Indies and Uganda start?

The West Indies vs Uganda T20 World Cup 2024 match is scheduled to start at 6:00 AM IST.

Where to watch T20 World Cup match between West Indies and Uganda in India?

The West Indies vs Uganda T20 World Cup 2024 match can be live streamed on Hotstar and will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

