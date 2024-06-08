NED vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: Miller fifty saves South Africa the blushes against Netherlands

David Miller salvaged South Africa from a precarious 12 for four and guided the side to a four-wicket win over Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2024 in New York on Saturday.

In pursuit of 104 runs, the Proteas lost opener Quinton de Kock and captain Aiden Markram for ducks.

But Tristan Stubbs and Miller got together for a 61-run fifth-wicket alliance to get their side its second win of the tournament. South Africa lost Stubbs and Miller in the space of nine deliveries at the death but Miller got his team past the line with seven balls to spare.

In the first essay, Ottniel Baartman’s four for 11 helped restrict Netherlands for 103 for nine in 20 overs. The pitch played along expected lines and aided the seam bowlers, allowing Marco Jansen (2/20) and Baartman to rattle the top order.

It needed a 54-run seventh-wicket partnership between Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek for Netherlands to crawl past 100 runs.

The Dutch had their tails up after the bowlers’ early efforts but Miller proved too good to be contained.