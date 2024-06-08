Australia registered the fifth highest team score in the PowerPlay in T20 World Cup cricket during a Group B match against England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Openers David Warner and Travis Head helped Australia score 74 runs in the first six overs, though both fell inside PowerPlay. Warner, in particular, was at his marauding best as he struck a 16-ball 39 and hammered Mark Wood for three sixes and a four in a 22-run over. He was dismissed off the last ball of the fifth over, bowled by Moeen Ali.

His partner, Head, departed in the following over, cleaned up by Jofra Archer for 34 runs off 18 balls.

The highest PowerPlay score in T20 World Cup is Netherlands’ 91 for one against Ireland in Sylhet during the 2014 edition.

Highest PowerPlay scores in T20 World Cup