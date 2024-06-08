MagazineBuy Print

India’s Reetika Hooda clinches silver at Budapest Ranking Series 2024

Indian grappler Reetika Hooda won silver in the women’s 76kg category in the second Ranking Series in Budapest on Saturday.

Published : Jun 08, 2024 23:28 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Image
Representative Image | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative Image | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Indian grappler Reetika Hooda won silver in the women’s 76kg category in the second Ranking Series in Budapest on Saturday.

The Paris-bound Indian wrestler defeated Genesis Reasco of Ecuador 4-0 in the 3/4 matches.

Asian championship bronze medallist missed out on gold as she lost 2-3 to Tatiana Rentería of Colombia. The three wrestlers he 22-year-old Indian beat will be competing at the 2024 Olympics.

On Friday, Indian wrestlers Anshu Malik and Antim Panghal won silver in the women’s 53kg and 57kg categories, respectively. Both grapplers will be a part of the Indian contingent for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

While Anshu lost 1-12 to Hong Kexin of China, Antim faced a 0-4 defeat against Swede Jonna Malmgren.

A World championships bronze medallist, Antim beat Uzbekistan’s Sakbjamal Esbosynova 10-0 and Poland’s Katarzyna Krawczyk, a 2021 Worlds bronze medallist, 3-1 to enter the final.

Anshu, a 2021 Worlds silver medallist, defeated Moldova’s Worlds silver medallist Anastasia Nichita 6-5 and 59kg World and Asian champion Qi Zhang of China 2-1 to set a final date.

