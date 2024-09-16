Sakshi Malik, Geeta Phogat announce Wrestling Champions Super League

Indian wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Geeta Phogat announced the formation of the Wrestling Champions Super League (WCSL) on Monday.

“The WCSL, a world class international league, will skill & strengthen our wrestlers to dominate the sport globally by taking on the world’s best in a hyper competitive, expertly supervised environment with best-in-class support systems in place,” Sakshi announced on X.

Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat is also said to participate in the league.

“We are delighted that Aman shares our vision and is joining us on this journey. “This league is a very commendable initiative which will help Indian wrestling greatly and therefore I want to be a part of it and support it fully”, he said. We look forward to working closely with this bright young star of Indian wrestling,“ added the 32-year-old Sakshi.

Sakshi, who spearheaded the wrestlers’ protest against Brij Bhushan Singh, along with Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, announced her retirement from wrestling last year.