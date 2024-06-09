Brazil vs Mexico Live Score, international friendly: BRA 1-0 MEX; Andreas Pereira gifts Brazil early lead

Key Updates
- June 09, 2024 07:0024’
First real phase of play dominated by Mexico. A corner eventually works its way to he edge of the box, from where Chavez unleashes a left-footer. Parried away by Alisson. Brazil gives away a deep freekick, which is well gathered by Alisson. Brazil unable to break free of its half.
- June 09, 2024 06:5620’
Another patient spell on the ball from Brazil as a giant Mexican wave surges through the crowd in Texas. Savio finds Yan Cuota in space inside the box. The right-back blasts in a low cross, which is not attacked by any Brazilian forward inside the box.
- June 09, 2024 06:5316’
Mexican captain Edson Alvarez with a tactical foul on Evanilson to break a Brazilian counterattack. Brazil recycle possession and explore attacking avenues. Mexico holds its lines, forcing Brazil to move the ball around and finally give the ball away.
- June 09, 2024 06:4812’
Slow buildup from Brazil now. Midfielder Ederson at the heart of the move as he keeps the ball moving. Mexico eventually regains possession and stitches up an attack on its own. Good awareness from Militao to cut off a dangerous Mexican attack.
- June 09, 2024 06:459’
Another attack from Brazil. This time from the left flank. A fizzed ball from the middle finds Gabriel Martinelli in space. The Arsenal man drives forward with vigour and he wins a corner off his effort. Good aggressive intent from Brazil early on.
- June 09, 2024 06:43GOALGoal!
Mexico gets a taste of possession. Moves the ball along slowly but steadily. Brazil’s pressing tactics not proving to be effective so far.
Brazil with the ball now. Savio bursts through the lines and puts the ball in for Andres Pereira just outside the box. He takes a couple of touches before slotting it in. GOAL!!!
- June 09, 2024 06:393’
Brazil with the first attack of the game. Slices through the right flank. Andreas Pereira with a brilliant through ball. But it is just beyond Evanilson. Early opportunity for Brazil wasted.
- June 09, 2024 06:36Kick off
And the Brazil vs Mexico game gets underway.
- June 09, 2024 06:25Alisson to captain!
Alisson to captain this much-changed Brazil lineup.
- June 09, 2024 06:07Brazil Playing XI
Alisson; Yan Cuota, Militao, Bremer, Arana, Ederson, Douglas Luiz, Pereira; Martinelli, Evanilson, Savinho
- June 09, 2024 06:01Mexico Playing XI
- June 09, 2024 05:30More Info
- June 09, 2024 05:24Predicted XI
Mexico: Rangel(GK); B Garcia, Guzman, Orozco, Montes; Alvarez, Beltran; Romo, Vega, Huerta; Gimenez.
Brazil: Alisson(GK); Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos, Wendell; Guimaraes, Luiz; Raphinha, Paqueta, Vinicius; Rodrygo.
- June 09, 2024 05:17Where to watch the international friendly between Mexico and Brazil in India?
Unfortuntely, there will be no live telecast or live streaming of the match in India.
- June 09, 2024 05:13When and where will the international friendly between Mexico and Brazil kick-off?
The international friendly between Mexico and Brazil will kick-off at 6:30 AM IST on Sunday, June 9, at the Kyle Field Stadium in Texas.
- June 09, 2024 05:06Welcome!
Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the international friendly match between Brazil and Mexico.
