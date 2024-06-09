MagazineBuy Print

Brazil vs Mexico Live Score, international friendly: BRA 1-0 MEX; Andreas Pereira gifts Brazil early lead

BRA vs MEX, Live Score: Follow for all the updates from the international friendly match between Brazil and Mexico happening at the Kyle Field, Texas on Sunday.

Updated : Jun 09, 2024 07:00 IST

Team Sportstar
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Spain v Brazil - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - March 26, 2024 Brazil's Lucas Paqueta celebrates scoring their third goal with Endrick and Yan Couto REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Spain v Brazil - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - March 26, 2024 Brazil's Lucas Paqueta celebrates scoring their third goal with Endrick and Yan Couto REUTERS/Juan Medina | Photo Credit: JUAN MEDINA
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Spain v Brazil - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - March 26, 2024 Brazil's Lucas Paqueta celebrates scoring their third goal with Endrick and Yan Couto REUTERS/Juan Medina | Photo Credit: JUAN MEDINA

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the international friendly match between Brazil and Mexico happening at the Kyle Field, Texas on Sunday. 

Key Updates
  • June 09, 2024 07:00
    24’

    First real phase of play dominated by Mexico. A corner eventually works its way to he edge of the box, from where Chavez unleashes a left-footer. Parried away by Alisson. Brazil gives away a deep freekick, which is well gathered by Alisson. Brazil unable to break free of its half. 

  • June 09, 2024 06:56
    20’

    Another patient spell on the ball from Brazil as a giant Mexican wave surges through the crowd in Texas. Savio finds Yan Cuota in space inside the box. The right-back blasts in a low cross, which is not attacked by any Brazilian forward inside the box. 

  • June 09, 2024 06:53
    16’

    Mexican captain Edson Alvarez with a tactical foul on Evanilson to break a Brazilian counterattack. Brazil recycle possession and explore attacking avenues. Mexico holds its lines, forcing Brazil to move the ball around and finally give the ball away. 

  • June 09, 2024 06:48
    12’

    Slow buildup from Brazil now. Midfielder Ederson at the heart of the move as he keeps the ball moving. Mexico eventually regains possession and stitches up an attack on its own. Good awareness from Militao to cut off a dangerous Mexican attack. 

  • June 09, 2024 06:45
    9’

    Another attack from Brazil. This time from the left flank. A fizzed ball from the middle finds Gabriel Martinelli in space. The Arsenal man drives forward with vigour and he wins a corner off his effort. Good aggressive intent from Brazil early on. 

  • June 09, 2024 06:43
    GOAL
    Goal!

    Mexico gets a taste of possession. Moves the ball along slowly but steadily. Brazil’s pressing tactics not proving to be effective so far. 

    Brazil with the ball now. Savio bursts through the lines and puts the ball in for Andres Pereira just outside the box. He takes a couple of touches before slotting it in. GOAL!!!

  • June 09, 2024 06:39
    3’

    Brazil with the first attack of the game. Slices through the right flank. Andreas Pereira with a brilliant through ball. But it is just beyond Evanilson. Early opportunity for Brazil wasted. 

  • June 09, 2024 06:36
    Kick off

    And the Brazil vs Mexico game gets underway. 

  • June 09, 2024 06:25
    Alisson to captain!

    Alisson to captain this much-changed Brazil lineup. 

  • June 09, 2024 06:07
    Brazil Playing XI

    Alisson; Yan Cuota, Militao, Bremer, Arana, Ederson, Douglas Luiz, Pereira; Martinelli, Evanilson, Savinho

  • June 09, 2024 06:01
    Mexico Playing XI
  • June 09, 2024 05:37
    In other news!

    Euro 2024: Final squads of all the 24 participating nations, full list of players

    Following is the final squad list of the all the 24 participating nations for Euro 2024.

  • June 09, 2024 05:30
    More Info

    Mexico vs Brazil LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch pre-Copa America friendly, Predicted XI, Preview

    The Selecao, who became the runner-up of the 2021 Copa America after losing 1-0 to arch-rival Argentina in the title clash, are one of the favourites to win the title in the upcoming edition.

  • June 09, 2024 05:24
    Predicted XI

    Mexico: Rangel(GK); B Garcia, Guzman, Orozco, Montes; Alvarez, Beltran; Romo, Vega, Huerta; Gimenez.

    Brazil: Alisson(GK); Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos, Wendell; Guimaraes, Luiz; Raphinha, Paqueta, Vinicius; Rodrygo.

  • June 09, 2024 05:17
    Where to watch the international friendly between Mexico and Brazil in India?

    Unfortuntely, there will be no live telecast or live streaming of the match in India. 

  • June 09, 2024 05:13
    When and where will the international friendly between Mexico and Brazil kick-off?

    The international friendly between Mexico and Brazil will kick-off at 6:30 AM IST on Sunday, June 9, at the Kyle Field Stadium in Texas. 

  • June 09, 2024 05:06
    Welcome!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the international friendly match between Brazil and Mexico. 

