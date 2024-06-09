Euro 2024 warm-ups: Spain eases to 5-1 win over Northern Ireland

Spain strolled to a 5-1 win over Northern Ireland in Palma de Mallorca on Saturday as midfielder Pedri scored twice in its final warm-up match before the European Championship starting in Germany next week.

The visitors took a shock lead two minutes into the game when defender Daniel Ballard headed home a long free kick from Caolan Boyd-Munce.

Spain dominated the match, however, and levelled through a Pedri strike from distance in the 12th minute, his first international goal, before Alvaro Morata, Fabian Ruiz and Pedri again put the hosts 4-1 up at the break.

Mikel Oyarzabal sealed the win for the three-times European champions in the 60th minute, bundling in Lamine Yamal’s pass.

READ | Modric converts penalty as Croatia beats Portugal 2-1 while Ronaldo rests

“Above all, I’m very happy for the match, for the team’s reaction. (But also) very happy to make my scoring debut, I was looking forward to scoring here,” said Pedri.

“I’ve worked hard during the season, I’ve had several mishaps but I’ve worked hard to get to the end of it.

“With the goal it has been seen that the injury is behind me. Physically, I feel very well, looking forward to the Euros and happy to be here.”

The 21-year-old Barcelona player struggled with injury problems last season.

Manager Luis de la Fuente made nine changes from Wednesday’s 5-0 victory over Andorra, with Pedri and striker Morata the only players retained in the starting line-up.

Morata, who nodded home to give Spain the lead in the 18th minute with his 35th international goal, drew level with David Silva as Spain’s fourth highest scorer.

Spain scored four goals in the first half for the first time since 2023, when it also netted four against Georgia in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The hosts were more relaxed after the break but still threatened Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s goal as Joselu, Dani Carvajal, Aymeric Laporte and Mikel Merino got game time ahead of the tournament.

Spain starts its Euro 2024 campaign next Saturday against Croatia before facing Italy and Albania in Group B.