MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024 warm-ups: Spain eases to 5-1 win over Northern Ireland

Spain strolled to a 5-1 win over Northern Ireland in Palma de Mallorca on Saturday as midfielder Pedri scored twice in its final warm-up match before the Euro 2024 starting in Germany next week.

Published : Jun 09, 2024 08:11 IST , Gdansk - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Spain’s Pedri celebrates scoring his side’s third goal during the international friendly match between Spain and Northern Ireland.
Spain’s Pedri celebrates scoring his side’s third goal during the international friendly match between Spain and Northern Ireland. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Spain’s Pedri celebrates scoring his side’s third goal during the international friendly match between Spain and Northern Ireland. | Photo Credit: AP

Spain strolled to a 5-1 win over Northern Ireland in Palma de Mallorca on Saturday as midfielder Pedri scored twice in its final warm-up match before the European Championship starting in Germany next week.

The visitors took a shock lead two minutes into the game when defender Daniel Ballard headed home a long free kick from Caolan Boyd-Munce.

Spain dominated the match, however, and levelled through a Pedri strike from distance in the 12th minute, his first international goal, before Alvaro Morata, Fabian Ruiz and Pedri again put the hosts 4-1 up at the break.

Mikel Oyarzabal sealed the win for the three-times European champions in the 60th minute, bundling in Lamine Yamal’s pass.

READ | Modric converts penalty as Croatia beats Portugal 2-1 while Ronaldo rests

“Above all, I’m very happy for the match, for the team’s reaction. (But also) very happy to make my scoring debut, I was looking forward to scoring here,” said Pedri.

“I’ve worked hard during the season, I’ve had several mishaps but I’ve worked hard to get to the end of it.

“With the goal it has been seen that the injury is behind me. Physically, I feel very well, looking forward to the Euros and happy to be here.”

The 21-year-old Barcelona player struggled with injury problems last season.

Manager Luis de la Fuente made nine changes from Wednesday’s 5-0 victory over Andorra, with Pedri and striker Morata the only players retained in the starting line-up.

Morata, who nodded home to give Spain the lead in the 18th minute with his 35th international goal, drew level with David Silva as Spain’s fourth highest scorer.

Spain scored four goals in the first half for the first time since 2023, when it also netted four against Georgia in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The hosts were more relaxed after the break but still threatened Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s goal as Joselu, Dani Carvajal, Aymeric Laporte and Mikel Merino got game time ahead of the tournament.

Spain starts its Euro 2024 campaign next Saturday against Croatia before facing Italy and Albania in Group B. 

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Pedri /

Spain /

Northern Ireland

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil vs Mexico Live Score, international friendly: BRA 2-0 MEX; Martinelli scores early in second half
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024 warm-ups: Spain eases to 5-1 win over Northern Ireland
    Reuters
  3. Canadian Grand Prix: Russell takes pole with same time as Verstappen
    Reuters
  4. WI vs UGA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies 173/5; Uganda loses four early wickets; Hosein picks two
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024 warm-ups: Modric converts penalty as Croatia beats Portugal 2-1 while Ronaldo rests
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024 warm-ups: Spain eases to 5-1 win over Northern Ireland
    Reuters
  2. Euro 2024 warm-ups: Modric converts penalty as Croatia beats Portugal 2-1 while Ronaldo rests
    AP
  3. Brazil vs Mexico Live Score, international friendly: BRA 2-0 MEX; Martinelli scores early in second half
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Spalletti ‘confident’ Barella will be fit for opening match against Albania
    AFP
  5. Euro 2024: Final squads of all the 24 participating nations, full list of players
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil vs Mexico Live Score, international friendly: BRA 2-0 MEX; Martinelli scores early in second half
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024 warm-ups: Spain eases to 5-1 win over Northern Ireland
    Reuters
  3. Canadian Grand Prix: Russell takes pole with same time as Verstappen
    Reuters
  4. WI vs UGA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies 173/5; Uganda loses four early wickets; Hosein picks two
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024 warm-ups: Modric converts penalty as Croatia beats Portugal 2-1 while Ronaldo rests
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment