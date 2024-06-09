MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024 warm-ups: Lukaku scores twice as Belgium beat Luxembourg

Romelu Lukaku extended his Belgium scoring record as it ended preparations for the European Championship with a 3-0 win over neighbours Luxembourg in Brussels on Saturday.

Published : Jun 09, 2024 08:30 IST , Cape Town - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Luxembourg goalkeeper Anthony Moris, bottom, in action against Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku during the international friendly match between Belgium and Luxembourg.
Luxembourg goalkeeper Anthony Moris, bottom, in action against Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku during the international friendly match between Belgium and Luxembourg. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Luxembourg goalkeeper Anthony Moris, bottom, in action against Belgium's Romelu Lukaku during the international friendly match between Belgium and Luxembourg.

Lukaku netted a 42nd-minute penalty for his 84th international goal and tapped in a second after being set up by Jeremy Doku’s jinking run down the left and square pass.

Leandro Trossard added the third 10 minutes from time.

A near full-strength Belgium made a fast start but both Kevin De Bruyne and Lukaku were denied opportunities to open the scoring by a determined Luxembourg defence.

READ | Spain eases to 5-1 win over Northern Ireland

There was also a chance for Trossard while Doku troubled the visiting defence but tenacious tackling kept them at bay until Lukaku set off on a powerful run from the halfway line and won a penalty after a challenge by Enes Mahmutovic.

Lukaku scuffed the spot-kick but found the net and there was no stopping his effort at the back post when Doku set him up for his second after 57 minutes.

Trossard netted the third in the 80th minute, running from deep on to Wout Faes’ long pass, bringing the ball under control and firing home.

It could have been more had Luxembourg’s Belgian-born goalkeeper Anthony Moris not made several important saves after skipping his brother’s wedding to play in the match.

There will be concern in the Belgian camp about the availability at Euro 2024 of full back Thomas Meunier, who had to leave the field after 18 minutes with what looked a thigh injury.

Belgium beat Montenegro 2-0 on Wednesday in its first warm-up game. The players are getting a few days off before heading to Germany and its opening match at Euro 2024 against Slovenia in Frankfurt on June 17.

