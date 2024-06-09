T20 World Cup 2024, Group B Points Table Update after AUS vs ENG: Australia at the top while England struggles at fourth place

Australia defeated England in the highly anticipated clash of the T20 World Cup 2024 played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

With this win, Australia has gone up to first place in the group ‘B’ points table with two wins in two games. England, on the other hand, is yet to win a match after two games. It continues to remain at fourth spot behind both Namibia and Scotland.

Oman is fifth in the group with two losses in two games so far.

T20 World Cup 2024 Group B Points Table

Teams Matches Won Lost NR Points NRR 1. Australia 2 2 0 0 4 +1.875 1. Scotland 2 1 0 1 3 +0.736 3. Namibia 2 1 1 0 2 -0.309 4. England 2 0 1 1 1 -1.800 5. Oman 2 0 2 0 0 -0.975

(Updated after Australia vs England match on June 8)