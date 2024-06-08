MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024: Archer vs Australia openers; Zampa’s spin test for England in key player battles

Key player battles that could turn the fate of the England vs Australia T20 World Cup match set to be played at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

Published : Jun 08, 2024 12:21 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Jofra Archer in a good rhythm will mean a threat for the Australian batting especially the openers
Jofra Archer in a good rhythm will mean a threat for the Australian batting especially the openers | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Jofra Archer in a good rhythm will mean a threat for the Australian batting especially the openers | Photo Credit: AP

England and Australia are set to add a fresh page in the age-old rivalry when they take on each other in the T20 World Cup 2024 match set to be played at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

Here are the player matchups that could turn the fate of the contest:

Jofra Archer vs Australia openers

England’s fast bowler Archer is returning after a long spell of injury but looked in good rhythm in his two-over spell against Scotland earlier this week.

Archer in a good rhythm will mean a threat for the Australian batting especially the openers - David Warner and Travis Head. While Head has only faced nine deliveries, Archer has got him out once while only giving away seven runs.

Preview | History hangs heavy in air as old rivals meet again in Barbados

Warner, on the other hand, has been dismissed four times by the English bowler in 31 balls while only scoring 27 runs against him. He hasn’t been able to hit a six against him yet and has only found three fours.

Given Head’s form coming into the tournament and Warner’s fifty in the opening game, the battle could make or break the game for Australia early in the PowerPlay.

Adam Zampa’s spin test

England batters face a stern test against the Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa.
England batters face a stern test against the Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

England batters face a stern test against the Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa. | Photo Credit: AP

England batters face a stern test against the Australian leg-spinner Zampa on a pitch that is likely to aid spin at some point in game. Apart from Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow, no other English player has had a memorable outing facing Zampa.

Bairstow has scored 31 runs in 14 balls, while Zampa has conceded 65 runs in 39 balls against Buttler although he has got him out twice.

The two batters will be crucial since the others - Moeen Ali (3), Harry Brook, Phil Salt (2), Will Jacks (1) and Liam Livingstone have combined to score 61 runs against the leggie in 58 balls.

Related Topics

England /

Australia /

T20 WORLD Cup 2024

