MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

BAN vs SL, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh survives death over scare to eke out win against Sri Lanka

Opting to bowl, Bangladesh restricted Sri Lanka to a below-par 124 for 9 in 20 overs before Towhid Hridoy’s cameo and Litton Das’ mature hand helped it across the line by two wickets.

Published : Jun 08, 2024 10:38 IST , Dallas - 3 MINS READ

PTI
Bangladesh’s Tanzim Hasan, left, and teammate Mahmudullah take the match-winning run during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Grand Prairie Stadium.
Bangladesh’s Tanzim Hasan, left, and teammate Mahmudullah take the match-winning run during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Grand Prairie Stadium. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Bangladesh’s Tanzim Hasan, left, and teammate Mahmudullah take the match-winning run during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Grand Prairie Stadium. | Photo Credit: PTI

Young leg-spinner Rishad Hossain claimed a splendid 3/22 before veteran Mahmudullah Riyad kept his composure in a tricky chase as Bangladesh pipped Sri Lanka by two wickets to make a winning start to the T20 World Cup here.

On a reasonably good Dallas surface, Rishad’s googlies and leg-breaks broke the back of Lankans as his three wickets in seven deliveries restricted the islanders to 124/9. Rishad returned with 3/22 from his four overs.

From being 70/2 in 8.4 overs, Sri Lanka lost seven wickets for 54. Mustafizur Rahman (3/17) also bowled his customary slow off-cutters which the Sri Lankans found hard to negotiate.

Save Pathum Nissanka’s 47 off 28 balls, the only other 20-plus score came from Dhananjaya de Silva (21), which was a reflection of their batting performance.

RELATED | Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Highlights

In reply, Bangladesh was in cruise control as Towhid Hridoy (40 off 20 balls) smoked four sixes and enjoyed a 63-run fourth-wicket stand with Litton Das (36 off 38 balls). But slinger Nuwan Thusara (4/18) brought Sri Lanka back as five wickets fell for 21 runs, leaving them reeling at 113/8 with 12 still to get.

Veteran of many-a-battle, Mahmudullah hit a crucial six off Dasun Shanaka in the penultimate over which turned out to be a clincher for the Bangladesh side. Batting at No. 7, Mahmudullah finished with 16 not out from 13 balls.

With back-to-back defeats against South Africa and Bangladesh, Sri Lanka’s chances to make the Super 8 from Group D has now significantly diminished.

Bangladesh, which endured a series defeat to debutants USA in the tournament build-up, would now fancy is chances with matches against the Netherlands and Nepal ahead of it.

“I think they bowled really well, but on a wicket like this, we should have won this easily. I don’t think we batted well,” Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said.

The skipper praised Litton for trying to hang around having gone through poor run of form and Hridoy, whose maximums did make it easy in the end.

“Very important for Litton, he’s been struggling a bit but he showed his skill today. I think he batted really well. Hridoy was really courageous, the way he played that over really helped us.”

ALSO READ | Canada shocks Ireland by 12 runs for first win in T20 World Cup history

Sri Lankan skipper Wanindu Hasaranga admitted that he was forced to bowl his main pacers as he had very little to defend and didn’t have an option but to bowl Shanaka in the 19th over.

“We bowled with four main bowlers. I think our four genuine bowlers did their job but unfortunately we had to make four overs with our allrounders,” Hasaranga said.

He also seemed unhappy with the performance of his batters as they lost the plot in the back 10.

“Our batters batted really well in the first 8-10 overs. After that in the middle overs I think we batted badly. We all know our bowling attack is our strength and if batters can put up 150-160, our bowling attack can win games.

“Last two games the batters didn’t do the job. It’s tough,” the skipper said.

Related stories

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Sri Lanka /

Bangladesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs SL, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh survives death over scare to eke out win against Sri Lanka
    PTI
  2. ENG vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction: England vs Australia predicted 11, fantasy picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. Brazilian Table Tennis player to make history at both Olympics and Paralympics
    Reuters
  4. ENG vs AUS Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to England vs Australia T20 WC match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. European Athletics Championships 2024: Ireland scupper Bol’s bid for triple Euro gold
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. ENG vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction: England vs Australia predicted 11, fantasy picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs AUS Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to England vs Australia T20 WC match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs SL, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh survives death over scare to eke out win against Sri Lanka
    PTI
  4. T20 World Cup Group D Points Table Updated after SL vs BAN: South Africa on top; Bangladesh third after win over Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFG vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan pulls off upset win over New Zealand
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs SL, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh survives death over scare to eke out win against Sri Lanka
    PTI
  2. ENG vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction: England vs Australia predicted 11, fantasy picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. Brazilian Table Tennis player to make history at both Olympics and Paralympics
    Reuters
  4. ENG vs AUS Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to England vs Australia T20 WC match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. European Athletics Championships 2024: Ireland scupper Bol’s bid for triple Euro gold
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment