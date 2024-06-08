ENG vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction: England vs Australia predicted 11, fantasy picks, squads

England will take on Australia in the T20 World Cup 2024 match at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

Here are the predicted teams and lineups for the match:

Predicted 11:

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins/ Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Dream 11 fantasy picks Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (vc), Phil Salt Batters: Tim David, Travis Head, Jonny Bairstow, Will Jacks All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Jofra Archer (c), Mark Wood Team composition: AUS 5:6 ENG | Credits left: 11.5

Squads:

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Ben Duckett, Sam Curran, Tom Hartley

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green