ENG vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction: England vs Australia predicted 11, fantasy picks, squads

ENG vs AUS, T20 WC: Here are the Dream 11 fantasy picks, predicted playing 11s and squads for the T20 World Cup clash between England and Australia.

Published : Jun 08, 2024 11:03 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Travis Head in action.
Australia’s Travis Head in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Australia’s Travis Head in action. | Photo Credit: AP

England will take on Australia in the T20 World Cup 2024 match at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

Here are the predicted teams and lineups for the match:

Predicted 11:

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins/ Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Dream 11 fantasy picks
Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (vc), Phil Salt
Batters: Tim David, Travis Head, Jonny Bairstow, Will Jacks
All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis
Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Jofra Archer (c), Mark Wood
Team composition: AUS 5:6 ENG | Credits left: 11.5

Squads:

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Ben Duckett, Sam Curran, Tom Hartley

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green

