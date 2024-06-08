MagazineBuy Print

NZ vs AFG LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2024 Group C updates: New Zealand takes on Afghanistan; Toss at 4:30am

NZ vs AFG: Catch the live score, updates and highlights from the T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan.

Updated : Jun 08, 2024 04:25 IST

Team Sportstar

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan.

  • June 08, 2024 04:18
    Match preview

    T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand faces Afghanistan test, Sri Lanka takes on Bangladesh

    New Zealand will have no room for complacency when it begins its T20 World Cup campaign against a gutsy Afghanistan side full of IPL stars in a Group C fixture on Saturday.

  • June 08, 2024 04:02
    Predicted 11

    New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway (wk), Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Glenn Phillips

    Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

  • June 08, 2024 03:57
    Squads

    NZ: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

    AFG: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk) Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

  • June 08, 2024 03:40
    Live streaming/telecast information

    The match between New Zealand and Afghanistan can be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app/website. The game will also be telecast live across the Star Sports Network

  • June 08, 2024 03:38
    Greetings!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the T20 World Cup 

