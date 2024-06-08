NZ vs AFG LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2024 Group C updates: New Zealand takes on Afghanistan; Toss at 4:30am

- June 08, 2024 04:02Predicted 11
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway (wk), Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Glenn Phillips
Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi
- June 08, 2024 03:57Squads
NZ: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.
AFG: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk) Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.
- June 08, 2024 03:40Live streaming/telecast information
The match between New Zealand and Afghanistan can be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app/website. The game will also be telecast live across the Star Sports Network
- June 08, 2024 03:38Greetings!
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the T20 World Cup
