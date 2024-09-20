MagazineBuy Print

LIV golfers cleared for U.S. Ryder Cup team, PGA Championship

The next PGA Championship is scheduled for May 15-18 at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. The United States will host the 2025 Ryder Cup at the Bethpage Black Course on New York’s Long Island next September.

Published : Sep 20, 2024 08:34 IST , USA

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: US golfer Brooks Koepka poses with his trophy following his play-off win in the LIV Golf Invitational-Jeddah at the Royal Greens Golf Club on October 16, 2022.
FILE PHOTO: US golfer Brooks Koepka poses with his trophy following his play-off win in the LIV Golf Invitational-Jeddah at the Royal Greens Golf Club on October 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: US golfer Brooks Koepka poses with his trophy following his play-off win in the LIV Golf Invitational-Jeddah at the Royal Greens Golf Club on October 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Players signed to the LIV Golf circuit will be allowed to take part in the PGA Championship and be a member of the U.S. Ryder Cup team, the PGA of America announced Thursday.

“To ensure the PGA Championship will continue to deliver the strongest field in golf and the U.S. Ryder Cup team will continue to have access to the best American players, the PGA of America board has determined that LIV Golf players will be eligible for both,” the organization said in a statement posted to social media.

“Going forward, all LIV Golf players are eligible for the PGA Championship and any American player who qualifies for the Ryder Cup on points or is added to the U.S. team as a captain’s pick is eligible to compete,” the PGA of America said. “This is consistent with LIV Golf players competing in the PGA Championship the past two years.”

One of those players, Brooks Koepka, was on the 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup team due to a grace period that allowed him to temporarily retain his PGA of America membership despite signing on with LIV. Bryson DeChambeau, winner of the 2024 U.S. Open, is sitting in third place on the 2025 Ryder Cup points list, good enough to make him an automatic qualifier.

The next PGA Championship is scheduled for May 15-18 at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. The United States will host the 2025 Ryder Cup at the Bethpage Black Course on New York’s Long Island next September.

LIV Golf members from Europe must play in four DP World Tour events in a single season as a baseline eligibility for their Ryder Cup team.

