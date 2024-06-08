MagazineBuy Print

NZ vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024: Gurbaz-Ibrahim register second consecutive hundred partnership

The Afghanistan opening duo completed their century stand in 13.2 overs, adding to the 154-run alliance they managed against Uganda.

Published : Jun 08, 2024 06:03 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Afghanistan batsmen Rahmanullah Gurbaz, right, and teammate Ibrahim Zadran run between wickets to score against Uganda during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium
Afghanistan batsmen Rahmanullah Gurbaz, right, and teammate Ibrahim Zadran run between wickets to score against Uganda during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Afghanistan batsmen Rahmanullah Gurbaz, right, and teammate Ibrahim Zadran run between wickets to score against Uganda during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium | Photo Credit: AP

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran registered their second consecutive hundred-run partnership in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 during the match against New Zealand in Guyana on Saturday.

The Afghanistan opening duo completed their century stand in 13.2 overs, adding to the 154-run alliance they managed against Uganda.

Pairs with multiple 100-run partnerships in T20 WC
Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan (Pakistan) - 3
Adam Gilchrist, Matthew Hayden (Australia) - 2
Alex Hales, Eoin Morgan (England) - 2
Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 2
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (India) - 2
David Warner, Shane Watson (Australia) - 2
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan) - 2*

