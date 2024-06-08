NZ vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024: Gurbaz-Ibrahim register second consecutive hundred partnership

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran registered their second consecutive hundred-run partnership in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 during the match against New Zealand in Guyana on Saturday.
The Afghanistan opening duo completed their century stand in 13.2 overs, adding to the 154-run alliance they managed against Uganda.
Pairs with multiple 100-run partnerships in T20 WC
