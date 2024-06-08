NZ vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand registers second lowest T20 WC score during loss vs Afghanistan

New Zealand registered its second lowest T20 World Cup score during its defeat to Afghanistan at Providence Stadium, Guyana on Saturday.

The Kiwis were bundled out for 75 in their chase of 160, suffering their biggest T20 World Cup defeat (84 runs) in the process.

New Zealand lowest scores in T20 World Cup 60 vs Sri Lanka - Chattogram, 2014 75 vs Afghanistan - Guyana, 2024 99 vs Pakistan -The Oval, 2009 110 vs Sri Lanka - Nottingham, 2009 126/7 vs India - Nagpur, 2016