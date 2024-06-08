MagazineBuy Print

NZ vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand registers second lowest T20 WC score during loss vs Afghanistan

The Kiwis were bundled out for 75 in their chase of 160, suffering their biggest T20 World Cup defeat (84 runs) in the process.

Published : Jun 08, 2024 08:26 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Players of Afghanistan’s celebrate the dismissal of New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell, right, during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium.
Players of Afghanistan's celebrate the dismissal of New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, right, during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Players of Afghanistan’s celebrate the dismissal of New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell, right, during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP

New Zealand registered its second lowest T20 World Cup score during its defeat to Afghanistan at Providence Stadium, Guyana on Saturday.

The Kiwis were bundled out for 75 in their chase of 160, suffering their biggest T20 World Cup defeat (84 runs) in the process.

New Zealand lowest scores in T20 World Cup
60 vs Sri Lanka - Chattogram, 2014
75 vs Afghanistan - Guyana, 2024
99 vs Pakistan -The Oval, 2009
110 vs Sri Lanka - Nottingham, 2009
126/7 vs India - Nagpur, 2016
New Zealand biggest margins of defeat in T20 WC
84 runs vs Afghanistan - Guyana (2024)
59 runs vs Sri Lanka, Chattogram (2014)
48 runs vs Sri Lanka, Nottingham (2009)
20 runs vs England, Brisbane (2022)

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

New Zealand /

Afghanistan

