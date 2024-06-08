MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Brazilian Table Tennis player to make history at both Olympics and Paralympics

Alexandre is the first Brazilian to compete in both the Olympic and Paralympic Games, after South African runner Oscar Pistorius and Polish table tennis player Natalia Partyka.

Published : Jun 08, 2024 10:50 IST , SAO PAULO - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Table tennis athlete Bruna Alexandre will be the first Brazilian to compete in both the Olympics and Paralympics Games in Paris.
Table tennis athlete Bruna Alexandre will be the first Brazilian to compete in both the Olympics and Paralympics Games in Paris. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Table tennis athlete Bruna Alexandre will be the first Brazilian to compete in both the Olympics and Paralympics Games in Paris. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bruna Alexandre was on edge when she got a late Sunday night phone call from the Brazilian national table tennis coach.

“I thought there was a problem,” recalled the decorated one-armed athlete, fresh off a Para Table Tennis gold medal at the Montenegro Open last month.

But her coach’s call was a dream come true - she had been selected to compete in this year’s Olympic Games.

She will be just the third athlete ever to compete in both the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“It wasn’t until the Table Tennis Confederation posted it on Instagram that I actually believed it,” she said with a chuckle.

ALSO READ | Paris Olympics organizers unveil a display of the five Olympic rings mounted on the Eiffel Tower

Alexandre is the first Brazilian to compete in both the Olympic and Paralympic Games, after South African runner Oscar Pistorius and Polish table tennis player Natalia Partyka.

At just a few months old, Alexandre lost her arm due to a blood clot. She started playing table tennis at the age of seven and was soon discovered by Brazil’s Paralympic team.

That launched a journey that has earned her a bronze medal at the Paralympic Games in Rio 2016 and silver in Tokyo 2021. Now, 22 years after first picking up the racket, she will realize the once-distant dream of also becoming an Olympic athlete this summer in Paris.

She will have one of the longest stays in the Olympic Village, arriving July 15 for the Olympic Games and staying for the Paralympic Games that will take place from August 28 to September 8.

Alexandre hopes to be an example for others with disabilities around the world.

“The legacy I want to leave behind is that people can do anything — whether you are missing an arm or a leg, it doesn’t matter.” 

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris 2024 Paralympics /

Paris Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazilian Table Tennis player to make history at both Olympics and Paralympics
    Reuters
  2. ENG vs AUS Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to England vs Australia T20 WC match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs SL, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh survives death over scare to eke out win against Sri Lanka
    PTI
  4. European Athletics Championships 2024: Ireland scupper Bol’s bid for triple Euro gold
    AFP
  5. Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: BAN ekes out a win vs SL by two wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Table Tennis

  1. Brazilian Table Tennis player to make history at both Olympics and Paralympics
    Reuters
  2. Despite adversity, hope to fulfil Olympic medal dream, says Sharath Kamal
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. UTT Season 5 to begin from August 22; Ahmedabad, Jaipur named as two new teams
    PTI
  4. Germany’s table tennis great Timo Boll to retire after seventh Olympic Games in Paris
    Reuters
  5. Consider Sathiyan, Ayhika as part of Paris Olympics team, says national TT head coach Costantini
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazilian Table Tennis player to make history at both Olympics and Paralympics
    Reuters
  2. ENG vs AUS Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to England vs Australia T20 WC match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs SL, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh survives death over scare to eke out win against Sri Lanka
    PTI
  4. European Athletics Championships 2024: Ireland scupper Bol’s bid for triple Euro gold
    AFP
  5. Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: BAN ekes out a win vs SL by two wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment