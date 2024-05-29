MagazineBuy Print

Germany’s Boll to retire after seventh Games in Paris

Boll, who made his Olympic debut in Sydney in 2000, won four team medals at the Games, with silvers in Beijing and Tokyo and bronzes in London and Rio.

Published : May 29, 2024 13:51 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Germany’s Timo Boll in action.
FILE PHOTO: Germany's Timo Boll in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Germany’s Timo Boll in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Former world number one Timo Boll will retire from international table tennis after competing in his seventh Olympics at the Paris Games.

Boll, who made his Olympic debut in Sydney in 2000, won four team medals at the Games, with silvers in Beijing and Tokyo and bronzes in London and Rio. His best Olympic singles showing came in Athens in 2004 when he reached the quarterfinals.

“I have spoken often enough in the past about being really afraid of this day, this decision, but it was clear that this day was unavoidable,” the 43-year-old said in a video posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

“It’s time for me to say goodbye to the world stage of active sport. After much, much reflection, I have decided to end my international table tennis career after my seventh Olympic Games.

“I’m really grateful for a career in which I was able to win a lot of tournaments, although winning or losing was not always my top priority.”

Boll, who added that he would play another season for his club Borussia Duesseldorf, won singles gold at the European Championships eight times and earned nine World Championships medals overall.

“When I heard the news that Timo was ending his career, I felt sad,” German Olympic Committee President Thomas Weikert said in a statement.

“I’m proud to know Timo and look forward to cheering him on as much as I can in Paris.”

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
